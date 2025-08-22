I review phone cases, and these are the Google Pixel 10 cases I'd pick up at launch

The Google Pixel 10 family is finally here, and with it a fancy new totally-not-MagSafe feature called Pixelsnap and a minor design refresh. If you’re planning to upgrade, the bad news is that Pixel 9 cases are not compatible, so you’ll need to pick up a new one. The good news is that there are tons of great cases to choose from, especially if you want to take advantage of Pixelsnap.

I’ve been reviewing cases for years here at Android Authority, and although the cases are still on their way for testing (I’ll update this post as soon as I get my hands on them), I already have a few recommendations for any of you who want to buy one alongside your pre-order and forget about it until the phone ships next week.

Before you buy, note that Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro cases are the same size, but Google Pixel 10 Pro XL cases are significantly larger. Make sure you pick the right option before pulling the trigger.

Spigen Liquid Air

The Spigen Liquid Air has been one of my favorite basic cases for years. It’s nothing crazy, just a flexible TPU case with a subtle texture, but for most people, I think that will be enough. This year Spigen added MagFit magnets to its entire lineup of Pixel 10 cases, so you can still take advantage of Pixelsnap accessories.

The only downside is a lack of color. It only comes in black, gray, and dark green, although I was surprised how much I liked the gray model when it launched last year. This is also one of the cheapest cases available, so you can always start with this one and pick up something more elaborate in a few months when more cases are available.

For more texture, check out the Parallax. It’s another TPU case with a 3D texture on the back, but only the black colorway is available at launch. Personally, I’d recommend waiting for some of the more interesting options to come out before picking it up.

Mous Limitless

The Mous Limitless is the case I’ve been using on my Pixel 9 for the past year, and I still love it. It’s not particularly thin, but the addition of premium materials on the back really elevates the design. There are some grip strips on the sides, but it doesn’t have an aggressive texture to trigger my tactile ick sense.

This case has had magnets for years, so it’s no surprise that the trend continues now that Pixelsnap is a thing. They are expensive, though, so make sure you get one that you won’t get tired of in a few months.

Thinborne

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 10 Pro case

When it comes to super-thin cases, the Thinborne is one of your best options. It’s ultra thin, and it would feel like you’re not using a case at all if it weren’t for the gentle slope around the camera bump and the premium Aramid fiber texture. Despite how thin it is, it still has an integrated magnet array for Pixelsnap or MagSafe accessories.

We actually got our hands on this case way back in June, before the Pixel 10 was revealed. It impressed us then and continues to impress us now, so it’s worth buying if you can stretch your budget. For a similar case with more color options, also check out the Mous Super Thin.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

I’ve never been a big fan of clear cases, but if I had to recommend one, it would be the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. It’s a clear step up from the cheap TPU cases you see everywhere on the market, and it’s worth spending a few extra bucks. It’s more protective, has Pixelsnap-compatible magnets, and is still super affordable.

There’s a fully clear option and a frosted black option at launch, with a third Neo One option coming at a later date. If you just want something cheap and cheerful that doesn’t completely hide your fancy new Pixel 10 colorway, this is a safe choice.

dbrand Grip case

Switching to more rugged options, the dbrand Grip is a beefy case with a few unique selling points. For starters, it really lives up to its name. It’s one of the grippiest cases I’ve ever held, and not always in a good way. Sure, it’s almost impossible to slip from your fingers, but the microdot texture all around the case can also be abrasive for anyone with delicate baby hands (that’s me).

The other great thing about this case is that you can customize it to your liking with one of dozens of vinyl skins for the back. These match the designs available on dbrand’s phone skins, and some of them are very cool. You can also swap them out to keep things fresh, although they’re not exactly cheap.

Otterbox Defender Series Pro XT with Pixelsnap

Otterbox needs no introduction, nor does its ultra-rugged Defender Series Pro case. It’s the most protective case I’ve ever used, with a two-part design that’s sure to keep your Pixel 10 safe. This year Otterbox added Pixelsnap magnets to its entire case lineup, so despite the bulk you can still get full Qi2 charging speeds with compatible wireless chargers.

Needless to say, this case is made to take a beating. It has enormous bumpers, a thick bezel around the screen, and port covers. The colors aren’t particularly inspiring, but you probably aren’t buying this case for the looks. It is expensive though, so make sure you can put up with the extra weight before splashing the cash.

Spigen Tough Armor

For more affordable protection, I recommend the Spigen Tough Armor Pixel 10 case. It’s still pretty bulky, but it keeps things more streamlined than the Otterbox case above. The rubbery sides also feel great in hand, making this a solid overall choice.

Like all other Spigen Pixel 10 cases, this one also has an integrated magnet array. There’s also a kickstand on the back, although your mileage may vary when it comes to the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Larger devices have struggled with smaller kickstands on previous designs, so you may want to use a beefier Pixelsnap stand instead.

