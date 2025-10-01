I switched to the Pixel 10 from the Pixel 10 Pro: Here's how it went!

For anyone who’s been following my recent work here at Android Authority or over on my YouTube channel, you’ll know that I’m a big Pixel fan. I’ve been on Team Pixel for years, and when the Pixel 10 series launched, I jumped on the Pixel 10 Pro on day one. And honestly? I absolutely love it. It’s a phenomenal device that packs an incredible amount of power into a relatively compact and beautifully designed body. The camera system is a dream, the software is clean and intuitive, and even the subtle Moonstone colorway makes me happy whenever I pick it up.

However, I’m also keenly aware that not everyone can afford a $1,000 smartphone. For many people, the premium features of a “Pro” moniker, especially the fancy camera tricks, are overkill for their daily needs. This is where the standard Google Pixel 10 comes in. It promises the core Pixel experience at a much more palatable price point.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

But what do you actually give up when you save a few hundred dollars? Is the standard Pixel 10 a compromised experience, or is it the smarter buy for most people? To find out, I decided to experiment. For one full week, I put my Pixel 10 Pro in a drawer and used the standard Pixel 10 as my one and only daily driver.

I wanted to see what the experience was really like. Would I feel the compromises every time I unlocked the phone? Would I be itching to get back to my Pro model by the end of the week? The results were surprising. It turns out that for most of my day-to-day life, switching to the Pixel 10 made almost no difference at all. Well…mostly, anyway.

The things I loved (and even preferred) about the Pixel 10

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

I’ll get to the things I missed about my Pro model in a bit, but first, I want to talk about the areas where the standard Pixel 10 met or even exceeded my expectations. These are the aspects of the phone that were either identical to its more expensive sibling or, in a few surprising cases, actually better.

A design that’s cohesive and comfortable

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Pixel 10

If you were to place the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro side-by-side on a table, you’d be hard-pressed to tell them apart at a glance. They are the exact same size, which means that cases are completely interchangeable with each other. So, if you spot a cool case that’s only advertised for the Pixel 10 Pro, you can rest assured it will fit your standard Pixel 10 perfectly.

The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro share the same dimensions, so cases are interchangeable between them.

While the dimensions are identical, there are a few subtle design differences, and one of them is something I absolutely adore about the standard model. The aluminum side rails on the Pixel 10 have a matte finish, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro features polished, shiny rails. I cannot overstate how much I prefer the matte finish. Not only do I think it looks more modern and sophisticated, but it’s also far more practical. The matte texture is much grippier, making the phone feel more secure in your hand, which is a huge plus for someone like me who prefers to go caseless most of the time. The polished rails on the Pro are a fingerprint magnet and can feel a bit slippery.

The matte rails also perfectly match the matte finish of the iconic camera bar, creating a more visually cohesive and uniform look across the entire device. Seriously, Google, if you’re listening: please make matte rails the standard across the entire Pixel 11 series. It’s just better.

I really wish Google would put matte rails on its Pro phones. Matte is so much better than glossy on phones.

The other obvious design difference is the color selection. The Pixel 10 comes in a few different colorways, and while I don’t like the Frost color of my review unit nearly as much as my Pro’s Moonstone, it’s perfectly fine. I do wish I had the Indigo model, as that deep blue is absolutely stunning, but that’s just a matter of personal taste.

A display that defies the spec sheet

Joe Maring / Android Authority

If you’re a spec-sheet warrior, this is where you’d point out that the Pixel 10 Pro’s display is objectively superior to the Pixel 10’s screen in almost every way. It has a higher resolution, a more advanced variable refresh rate, a higher pixel density, and a higher peak brightness. On paper, it’s no contest.

But here’s the thing: in a week of real-world, day-in-day-out use, none of that mattered to me.

My brain knows that the Pixel 10 Pro's display is better in every way, but my eyes barely noticed a difference over the course of the week.

Let’s start with the resolution. My Pixel 10 Pro has a 1440p panel, but I keep it set to 1080p in the software to conserve battery life. Since the Pixel 10 has a native 1080p screen, the visual clarity looked identical to what I was already used to. As for the refresh rate, I know the Pro’s LTPO panel can dip down to a lower frequency to save power when viewing static content, but in terms of smoothness while scrolling and navigating the UI, both phones felt equally fluid. I never once found myself in a situation where the display differences were apparent (except when the phone was resting on my desk and I couldn’t see the wallpaper — that was a downer).

Even the brightness advantage of the Pro model didn’t make a difference in my experience. I was on a trip to Hawai’i during my testing period, and even under direct tropical sun, the Pixel 10’s display was perfectly legible and vibrant. The spec sheet might tell one story, but my eyes told another. The Pixel 10 Pro has an amazing display, and so does the Pixel 10. For everyday use, the practical experience is virtually indistinguishable.

Performance and battery that keep up

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but performance across both phones was identical, for all intents and purposes. Both the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are powered by the same Tensor G5 processor, so you’re getting the same core engine regardless of which model you choose. My daily workflow includes a lot of YouTube, checking email, endlessly scrolling through Reddit, sending messages, and controlling my smart home. The Pixel 10 handled every single one of these tasks with the same speed and smoothness as my Pixel 10 Pro.

Performance was basically the same across both phones — assuming you don't need a ton of RAM.

The one notable performance difference on the spec sheet is the amount of RAM. The Pixel 10 comes with 12GB, while the Pro model bumps that up to a hefty 16GB. Now, I’m sure there are users out there who could push the phone hard enough to notice this difference. If you’re a heavy multitasker who keeps dozens of apps running in the background or you play demanding games, that extra 4GB of RAM on the Pro could provide a bit more headroom. For my use case, though, it was a non-issue. I never once felt the phone slow down or aggressively close background apps.

When it comes to battery life, the two phones are once again very comparable. Both devices easily got me through a full day of heavy use, which for me includes taking a lot of photos and videos, streaming music, and frequent Google Maps navigation. If I had to give a slight edge to one, I’d say the Pixel 10 might be marginally better. This makes sense, as it actually has a slightly larger battery capacity than the Pixel 10 Pro and is powering a less demanding display. However, the difference is so small that I wouldn’t recommend choosing one phone over the other based on battery life alone. They are both reliable all-day performers.

Battery life was also very comparable, with the Pixel 10 maybe having a slight edge over the Pixel 10 Pro. Charging is identical.

To top it all off, the Pixel 10 includes Pixelsnap, Google’s magnetic accessory system, so all the chargers and other accessories I’ve been using with my Pro worked perfectly. It also supports the exact same charging speeds, both wired and wireless. In all the core areas of user experience — design, display quality, performance, and battery — the Pixel 10 is so incredibly similar to its Pro sibling that you’d be hard-pressed to pick between them.

Of course, the experience wasn’t entirely identical. As the week went on, a few key differences emerged that made me long for my Pixel 10 Pro. These are the areas where the extra cost of the Pro model really starts to make sense.

The Pro features I genuinely missed

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google charges $200 more for the Pixel 10 Pro for a reason. I did miss out on quite a few things by the end of the week.

The little things: Thicker bezels

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I’m almost embarrassed to bring this up, because I hate being “that guy” who complains about bezels. But I’m committed to being honest about my experience, and the truth is, I noticed them. After weeks of using the Pixel 10 Pro with its beautifully slim and symmetrical screen borders, the slightly thicker bezels on the standard Pixel 10 were immediately apparent.

Yes, I know, I'm super lame. The thicker bezels of the Pixel 10 were disappointing.

Is it a huge deal? Absolutely not. Does it affect how you use the phone? Not in the slightest. For anyone coming from an older phone or a different brand, it’s likely a complete non-issue. But when you’re accustomed to the refined, edge-to-edge look of the Pro, the difference, however small, is noticeable. It’s a minor aesthetic point that contributes to the Pro’s more premium feel, and I’ll admit, it made me a little sad.

The big things: A compromised camera system

Joe Maring / Android Authority

This is, without a doubt, the single biggest reason to spend more on the Pixel 10 Pro. In previous years, Google’s strategy was fantastic for consumers. The standard Pixel would have the same excellent main and ultrawide cameras as the Pro model; you just missed out on the telephoto lens. This meant that for the vast majority of photos people take, the quality was identical between the two phones.

This year, Google changed its approach. It added a telephoto lens to the standard Pixel 10, giving it more focal length versatility — a very welcome addition. However, to do this while keeping the price from skyrocketing, Google nerfed all the other lenses. Now, no matter which camera you’re using on the Pixel 10 — main, ultrawide, telephoto, or selfie — you’re getting a weaker sensor and lesser results than you would with the Pixel 10 Pro.

It used to be that the Pro and non-Pro Pixel phones would have similar camera experiences, barring the telephoto lens. Now the Pro is light years ahead.

The difference is clear in side-by-side comparisons. The Pixel 10’s photos are by no means bad; in fact, they’re still excellent and will likely please most people. But the Pixel 10 Pro’s photos are just consistently better. They are sharper, with more fine detail and better dynamic range. This is most obvious when you use the telephoto lens. The 48MP periscope zoom on the Pro completely obliterates the 10.8MP telephoto on the standard Pixel 10, especially as you push the zoom range.

Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro

The selfie camera is another big downgrade. The Pro’s front-facing camera is not only a better sensor, but it also has a wider field of view, which makes it much easier to fit more people or more of the background into your shot without needing to stretch your arm way out.

Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro

The hardware is only part of the story, though. I also found myself missing a ton of the Pro-exclusive software features. I couldn’t take 50MP portrait mode shots, which I love for capturing extra detail. I missed having Macro Focus for both photos and videos, which lets you get incredibly close to your subject. I was also disappointed by the lack of Pro Controls, which give you manual access to settings like shutter speed and ISO for fine-tuning your shots.

Whether I was shooting photos or videos, the lower quality and lack of features were immediately apparent on the Pixel 10.

Pixel 10 (12MP Portrait) Pixel 10 Pro (50MP Portrait) Pixel 10 (20x) Pixel 10 Pro (20x) Pixel 10 Macro Pixel 10 Pro Macro

Video was an even bigger disappointment. The overall video quality from the Pixel 10 looked noticeably weaker than the Pro’s footage. It’s also missing crucial features like Night Sight for video, which is a lifesaver in low-light environments, and Video Boost, which uses cloud processing to dramatically improve your clips. I also found it bizarre that while you can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second on the main and telephoto lenses, the ultrawide lens is limited to 4K30. On the Pro, every single camera can shoot at 4K60, making it a much more consistent and versatile video tool.

Now, it’s important to frame this disappointment with context. The only reason I felt these limitations so acutely is because I’ve grown accustomed to having these features on the Pixel 10 Pro and its predecessors. If you’ve never used a Pro-level Pixel, you probably won’t miss what you’ve never had, and you’ll likely be very happy with the camera system on the Pixel 10.

Final thoughts: Who should buy which phone?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

After a week of living with the Pixel 10 ($799 at Amazon), my takeaway is this: the standard Google Pixel 10 is the perfect smartphone for almost everyone. It absolutely nails the core fundamentals. It offers a great design that feels wonderful to hold, a beautiful display, flagship-level performance, and reliable all-day battery life. It does all the essential things you need a phone to do, and it does them exceptionally well. Plus, it has a few bonuses like those lovely matte rails and, most importantly, a much lower price tag.

Really, there are only two compelling reasons to spend the extra money on the Pixel 10 Pro ($999 at Amazon). The first and most significant reason is the camera. If you are a photography or videography enthusiast who wants the absolute best and most feature-rich camera system Google has to offer, the Pro is the only way to go. The second reason is for the true power users who believe that extra 4GB of RAM will make a tangible difference in their heavy multitasking workflow.

Unless you really need the pro-level camera features, there's not much of a reason to go Pro this year.

If you don’t fall into one of those two categories, save your money and get the Pixel 10. You are getting 90% of the Pro experience for a fraction of the cost.

As for me? As a content creator who relies heavily on my phone’s camera for both photos and videos, I’m happy to be switching back to my Pixel 10 Pro. Those extra camera features are critical for my work. However, I’m so glad I did this experiment. It’s made me much more confident in recommending the standard Pixel 10 to friends, family, and anyone who wants a fantastic Android experience without breaking the bank. It’s a stellar device that proves you don’t need to go “Pro” to get a premium experience.

Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 New optical zoom camera • Long-term updates • Loaded with Google AI features MSRP: $799.00 Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro Top-tier specs with small display • Excellent cameras • Powerful AI tools • Top-notch software MSRP: $999.00 More power in the smaller form-factor The Google Pixel 10 Pro has everything you could want in a flagship Android phone crammed into a truly compact body with a 6.3-inch display. Google's new Tensor G5 chip is more powerful, the 100x Pro Res Zoom is truly impressive, and there are loads of helpful AI features. Not to mention, you still get seven years of Android updates. See price at Amazon

Follow