Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (April 29)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls, as well as all those from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: April 29, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

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With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

We got a really nice collection of wallpapers this week! As tradition dictates, we will start with submissions from the Android Authority team. The first one features a sunset. We all love those, right? Especially when captured in such a balanced composition, in a tranquil setting like the ocean. This one comes courtesy of Aamir Siddiqui, one of our news editors.

Dhruv Bhutani also provided a wallpaper of a cathedral’s interior. He captures a great architectural image with a bit of flair, thanks to the colored light coming from the stained window. But as beautiful as human creation can be, there’s no denying that nature makes some of the best artwork out there. This is why we’re also showing off Jonathan Feist‘s view from a trail with towering trees in Victoria, B.C., Canada.

OK, let’s move on to the wallpapers that matter: yours! The 4th image features some flowers. What really captured my eye is the perspective. The image was shot sideways, mixed with a Dutch angle. Of course, the flowers are beautiful in and of themselves. Cheers to James Lostrappo for capturing it with his Samsung Galaxy S24 and sending it over!

While we’re on the subject of flowers, the 5th wallpaper also displays a very interesting one. Minenhle Msizi Dube did a very interesting job editing it. The beautiful color pops, and the moody background makes the flower really stand out. The same photographer also provided the 6th image, which is quite interesting! It’s actually quite a clean, simple image, but it became magical when turned into “glitch art”.

Do you ever look at the sky and just marvel over it? The 7th wallpaper portrays this feeling perfectly. The pastel, soft colors are mesmerizing. It looks just like a painting. This one comes from Vrishank Yadav, and he shot it on his iPhone 11. By the way, you can check out more of his work on Pinterest!

Not that I like to say I have favorites, but boy, the 8th wallpaper really calls me. The scene, balance, and moody black-and-white effect are spot on. And guess what? This one also comes from Minenhle Msizi Dube! Thank you for all these shots, but especially this one. I will be using this one for a while.

The last wallpaper comes from Prince, and this one is different because it’s not a photograph. The artist actually created this wallpaper from scratch on his laptop using Canva. He mentions he was going for something good-looking, minimal, and clean. I would say he accomplished it gracefully!

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

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