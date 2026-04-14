OnePlus could be copying one of the best Samsung lock screen features

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus and OPPO could copy Samsung’s Now Bar and offer their own flexible lock screen widget.

Leaked images show a lock screen widget that can display media playback and call info.

We’re guessing OnePlus and OPPO’s widget can also display other info types, much like Now Bar.

One of the best recent additions to Samsung’s One UI software is the Now Bar and Now Brief widgets. However, it looks like a rival manufacturer could grab the former feature for its own phones.

OnePlus Club reported on Twitter that OPPO and OnePlus are working on their own version of the Now Bar. This is referred to as a Lockscreen Island, although it’s unclear whether this is the official name. Check out the images below.

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The images show a lock screen widget that appears at the bottom of your display, much like Now Bar. The pictures also show that this widget can display media playback info or call details.

We’re guessing that OnePlus and OPPO’s widget can display even more info types. For what it’s worth, Samsung’s Now Bar shows sports scores, timers, Do Not Disturb status, health data, voice recorder functionality, and directions via Google Maps.

In any event, this might not be the only notable lock screen feature coming to OnePlus and OPPO phones. OnePlus Club also reports that a new lock screen media player UI is in the works. View the image above for a good idea of what to expect.

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