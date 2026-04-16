OnePlus confirms Elite performance, upgraded battery for its upcoming iPad Pro killer

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed the design and specifications of its upcoming Pad 4.

The Pad 4 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

OnePlus has also increased the battery capacity by about 10%.

The OnePlus Pad 3, launched last year, was our top recommendation for the best Android tablets. It brought top-tier specs paired with a high-refresh-rate display and a significantly improved typing experience, with laptop-sized keys and a trackpad on the folio. Now, its successor is on its way, and OnePlus is already giving away key specifications.

After starting to tease the upcoming OnePlus Pad 4 yesterday, the brand has revealed the design, including a chocolate-like color, of its upcoming slate. It isn’t stopping there; it has also revealed details about most of the Pad 4’s specifications via a dedicated landing page on Amazon India.

As part of the reveal, OnePlus has confirmed that the Pad 4 will be armed with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a fitting upgrade over the Pad 3’s Snapdragon 8 Elite. A 12GB LPDDR5X RAM will complement this setup, along with storage up to 512GB.

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The design remains largely unchanged from the previous generation, with the only visible change on the OnePlus Pad 4 being the new placement of the pogo pin connectors for the keyboard folio.

OnePlus

For its display, the Pad 4 uses the same 13.2-inch panel with 3.4K resolution but with a slightly higher brightness of 1,000 nits in high-brightness (outdoor) mode. The display also supports Dolby Vision, as it did previously, and OnePlus claims high color accuracy with 98% DCI-P3 coverage. However, OnePlus does not mention the panel type, suggesting it may once again use an IPS panel instead of upgrading to AMOLED. Meanwhile, the refresh rate remains high at 144Hz.

The battery also gets a reasonable bump, with a capacity of 13,380mAh, marking a roughly 10% increase over the OnePlus Pad 3. The charging speed is the same at 80W.

In addition to the improved internals, OnePlus is also set to bring a new OnePlus Stylo Pro, which will be sold separately. It doesn’t reveal the specific improvements, but claims a “more precise writing and sketching” experience. OnePlus says the new stylus comes with 16,000 pressure levels, and we hope it also supports barrel roll, as the Apple Pencil Pro does. OnePlus will also allow users to buy a new Smark Keyboard case with the Pad 4, but hasn’t revealed many details of the accessory.

OnePlus will officially launch the Pad 4 on April 30. From the looks of it, the Pad 4 may initially be limited to India, as is the recently launched Nord 6, further fueling rumors around its withdrawal from certain markets. At the same time, OnePlus could also launch the Watch 4 soon, focusing on the UK and Europe as its tentative markets.

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