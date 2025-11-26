Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 vs 8 Elite Gen 5: What's the difference?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Qualcomm unveiled its powerhouse Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 back in September and has now quickly followed up with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 — a more affordable take on its flagship package that should still sit near the top of the chipset pecking order.

In another unusual branding decision from Qualcomm, this isn’t an S-series model, unlike the last-gen Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. More curious is the company’s choice to make direct performance comparisons to its far older 8 Gen 3 (36% better performance and 42% better efficiency), which was released in late 2023, rather than the original 8 Elite. So, without the Elite moniker, is this still a proper high-end option or a mid-range chip in disguise? Let’s dig into how it stacks up against the latest Snapdragon 8-series processors.

Would you buy a phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5? 25 votes Yes. 52 % Maybe, it depends on benchmarks. 16 % No, I want Elite performance. 28 % No, it'll probably still be too expensive. 4 %

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 vs 8 Gen 5

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 2x Prime @ 3.8GHz

6x Performance @ 3.32Ghz

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 2x Prime @ 4.6GHz

6x Performance @ 3.62GHz

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2x Prime @ 4.32GHz

6x Performance @ 3.53GHz

GPU

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Adreno 8XX

(Sliced architecture)

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Adreno 840 with 18MB HPM

(Sliced architecture)

Snapdragon 8 Elite Adreno 830

(Sliced architecture)

NPU

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Hexagon NPU (6 scalar, 8 vector)

Sensing Hub

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Hexagon NPU (12 scalar, 8 vector)

Sensing Hub

Snapdragon 8 Elite Hexagon NPU (6 scalar, 8 vector)

Sensing Hub

ISP

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 20-bit Triple AI ISP

Camera: 320MP / 108MP ZSL / 3x 48MP ZSL

Video: 4K/120fps, 8K/30fps

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 20-bit Triple AI ISP

Camera: 320MP / 108MP ZSL / 3x 48MP ZSL

Video: 4K/120fps, 8K/60fps

Snapdragon 8 Elite 18-bit Triple AI ISP

Camera: 320MP / 108MP ZSL / 3x 48MP ZSL

Video: 4K/120fps, 8K/60fps

Modem

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Snapdragon X80

Downlink: Up to 10 Gbps

Uplink: Up to 3.5 Gbps

Satellite (NTN) integrated

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Snapdragon X85

Downlink: Up to 12.5Gbps

Uplink: Up to 3.7Gbps

Satellite (NTN) integrated

Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon X80

Downlink: Up to 10 Gbps

Uplink: Up to 3.5 Gbps

Satellite (NTN) integrated

Connectivity

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 FastConnect 7900

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6

XPAN

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 FastConnect 7900

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6

XPAN

Snapdragon 8 Elite FastConnect 7900

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6

XPAN



Let’s start with the good news. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 features Qualcomm’s custom Oryon CPU cores, the same architecture foundation as its Elite models — no Arm Cortex cores here. Qualcomm doesn’t explicitly state that this is the same third-gen design as the 8 Elite Gen 5. However, the inclusion of matrix acceleration support suggests that this could well be the latest iteration of its Oryon design.

The CPU layout is also familiar: two prime cores and six performance cores. That’s excellent news, as Qualcomm doesn’t appear to have disabled any cores to make this more affordable chip work. However, the peak clock speed drops to 3.8 GHz compared to 4.6 GHz for the Elite version, suggesting these might be off-cuts that can’t quite hit Qualcomm’s extreme clock speeds. Still, these cores should remain plenty snappy.

The 8 Gen 5 blends features from Qualcomm's two Elite models.

On the GPU side, we’re looking at a modern Adreno 8XX part with Qualcomm’s latest sliced architecture, complete with ray tracing, mesh shading, and Snapdragon Game Super Resolution capabilities. Qualcomm no longer officially assigns part numbers for its GPUs, so we’ll need a device in hand to confirm specifics, but it’s clearly a cut-down version. Based on Qualcomm’s own metrics, it will be slower than 2024’s Elite and well behind the latest 8 Elite Gen 5.

Other trade-offs include a marginally slower and less AI-focused X80 modem (the same as in the 8 Elite) rather than the Snapdragon X85. For most users, this incremental change won’t be noticeable.

While peak performance may not match the Elite level, the new chip incorporates key 8-series features. The Hexagon NPU appears to be taken straight from the original Snapdragon 8 Elite, providing a significant performance boost that’ll help the chip keep pace with modern AI workloads. We also see virtually the same 20-bit Triple AI ISP that features in the 8 Elite Gen 5, allowing OEMs to pair the chip with powerful camera hardware. Bleeding-edge Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support, along with Qualcomm’s XPAN connectivity technology, LE Audio, and other staples of the brand’s high-end chipsets, are included as well.

What about performance?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

While Qualcomm might technically consider the 8 Gen 5 the successor to the 8 Gen 3, it’s being a bit coy by omitting the 8 Elite from its comparisons, and likely with good reason — the new chip isn’t as fast and therefore is quite some way behind the latest 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship.

To figure it out, I dug back through Qualcomm’s talking points between the 8 Elite and 8 Gen 5 with reference to the 8 Gen 3. Here’s what the company says, and what the performance difference amounts to.

Improvement vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 8 Gen 5 vs 8 Elite (approx) Improvement vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU performance

Snapdragon 8 Elite 45%

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 36%

8 Gen 5 vs 8 Elite (approx) 6.2% slower

Improvement vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU efficiency

Snapdragon 8 Elite 44%

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 42%

8 Gen 5 vs 8 Elite (approx) 1.4% less efficient

Improvement vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 GPU performance

Snapdragon 8 Elite 40%

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 11%

8 Gen 5 vs 8 Elite (approx) 20.7% slower

Improvement vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 GPU efficiency

Snapdragon 8 Elite 40%

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 28%

8 Gen 5 vs 8 Elite (approx) 8.6% less efficient

Improvement vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 NPU performance

Snapdragon 8 Elite 45%

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 46%

8 Gen 5 vs 8 Elite (approx) About the same



Given that Qualcomm touts roughly a 20% performance improvement from the 8 Elite to the 8 Elite Gen 5, the 8 Gen 5 clearly sits at the lower end of the lineup. This is almost certainly why Qualcomm chose its 2023 chip as a comparison point rather than either of the Elite models — making its naming scheme all the more confusing.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is slower than 2024's 8 Elite.

However, there’s reason for optimism. The 8 Gen 5 delivers performance that’s not far off last year’s flagship. CPU and NPU capabilities remain in the same ballpark, with only single-digit differences in peak performance and efficiency. The GPU is roughly 20% slower, but still sufficient for today’s demanding Android games and emulators, except on the most extreme settings. Bottom line, few will be disapointed with the chip’s real-world performance.

Should you buy a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 phone?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is an intriguing chip. It isn’t quite Elite in raw performance, which may give some buyers pause. Still, it outpaces the two-year-old 8 Gen 3 — itself no slouch — and provides CPU and AI performance comparable to last year’s ultra-premium 8 Elite. That’s potentially a pretty good deal.

If we’re being really optimistic, perhaps the phone’s more conservative approach to graphics performance will help it avoid some of the overheating issues we’ve observed with other flagships. However, we’ll wait for proper stress tests before declaring any conclusions. In any case, daily and advanced tasks, including gaming, should run smoothly on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5.

With top-tier features, AI capabilities, and robust camera support, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 blurs the lines with the Elite series.

Perhaps most importantly, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 will be more affordable. Qualcomm hasn’t provided a cost target, but I expect to see this chip in handsets priced around the price of a $799 entry-level flagship, or perhaps marginally cheaper. Given the ever-increasing prices of the Elite line, this is welcome news for consumers and OEMs alike.

With top-tier features, AI capabilities, and robust camera support, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 blurs the lines with the Elite series. Phones equipped with it should remain hot on the heels of the very best in the business. Keep an eye out for the first handsets in the months ahead.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Follow