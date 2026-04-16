OnePlus Watch 4 retail box leak reveals colors, strap options, and global availability

Joe Maring / Android Authority The current (and bad) full-screen tile design on Wear OS

TL;DR A leaked retail box for the OnePlus Watch 4 (model OPWWE261) reveals two finishes, including a potential “Evergreen Titanium” option.

The device is expected to launch with Wear OS 5.0, a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor, and a 646mAh battery.

International availability for the UK, EU, and Poland is likely, as importers for these regions are listed on the packaging.

While there’s plenty of variety for Android phones, there’s less for Wear OS-based smartwatches. Thankfully, OnePlus seems to be on track to refresh its smartwatch with the impending release of the OnePlus Watch 4. We’ve seen certification listings for the Watch 4, and now, the retail box of the OnePlus Watch 4 has surfaced.

Leaker Erencan Yilmaz has shared on X the retail box of the OnePlus Watch 4, with model number OPWWE261.

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On the face of it, the retail box features two finishes and strap options for the OnePlus Watch 4.

We can see a silver finish with a green band, and a dark grey finish with a dark blue band. The band styles are also different, but the watch body looks to be the same.

The Watch 4 box notes that one of the color options could be called “Evergreen Titanium” (likely the green band).

Further, we see a list of importers for the watch, indicating that the OnePlus Watch 4 could go on sale in the UK, the EU, and Poland at least. The Watch 4 was quality-checked on March 30, so mass production could have started just a few days earlier.

Earlier leaks suggested that the OnePlus Watch 4 could feature a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution. It could feature the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and come with Wear OS 5.0 out of the box. There could be a 646mAh battery in the 47mm case, and it will likely be IP69-rated for dust and water resistance.

Overall, not much appears to be changing from the OnePlus Watch 3, but that’s not a bad thing either, as the company needn’t fix what isn’t broken. A refreshed model at the same or lower price tags will be a better deal for users when it launches, so we’re eagerly awaiting its launch.

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