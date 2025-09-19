One UI 8.5 leak reveals first mention of the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR An APK teardown has revealed the model numbers for Samsung’s next flagship earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds 4 carry the model number SM-R540, while the model number for the Buds 4 Pro is SM-R640.

For comparison, the model numbers for Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are SM-R530 and SM-R630, respectively.

It’s been over a year since Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. As such, you may be wondering what exactly is going on with Samsung’s next premium wireless earbuds. Rumors have been pointing to a release in early 2026, possibly launching during the first Galaxy Unpacked of the year. Outside of a few other details, there isn’t a whole lot of information to parse through yet. However, we are learning something new today about the next-generation earbuds — the model numbers.

Although stable One UI 8 is just starting to arrive on Galaxy devices, Samsung is already working on One UI 8.5. That update appears to have leaked, as some people are digging into an alleged modified build. In a tip sent to Android Authority, the code within that build seems to provide the very first reference to the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

But this leak doesn’t only give us a confirmation on the product names. Additional strings of code may have revealed the model numbers for both pairs of earbuds. According to that code, the Galaxy Buds 4 come with the model number SM-R540. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro feature the model number SM-R640.

If you remember, the Galaxy Buds 3 had the model number SM-R530, while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro’s model number was SM-R630. So the model numbers of the fourth-generation earbuds make a lot of sense.

