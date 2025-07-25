Samsung might stop debuting Android updates with Galaxy S phones for good

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16’s early release schedule has shaken up platform update plans across OEMs.

For Samsung, a new leak clarifies that the company will launch major One UI version bumps alongside the Android platform bump, coinciding them with the launch of the Galaxy Z series flagships.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S series flagships will no longer debut with the new Android version. Instead, it would be the first to feature One UI x.5 versions, which ironically will include more substantial UI/UX changes and new features.

Google’s changes to Android 16‘s release schedule have shaken up the entire Android ecosystem’s software release schedule. With Android 16 releasing earlier than usual, phone manufacturers have had to rethink some of their phone launches, as they risked launching flagships that did not ship with the latest Android version on board. Samsung extensively delayed stable One UI 7 rollout for the benefit of the Galaxy S25 series, and even jumped to One UI 8 for the benefit of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. A new leak is now clarifying how Samsung’s update schedule will proceed in light of these changes, and it seems the Galaxy S series is done debuting new Android versions for good.

Noted leaked UniverseIce shared an explanation of Samsung’s future update schedule. The leaker mentions that Samsung will now seemingly look to align major One UI version updates with Google’s Android platform releases.

For instance, One UI 8 is based on Android 16, and you can expect One UI 9 to be based on Android 17. These platform jumps will be aligned with the release of a new generation of Galaxy Z flagships, so you can expect the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to launch with stable One UI 9 based on Android 17 sometime next year.

Changes are expected for Galaxy S flagships, too. Previously, Samsung’s Galaxy S flagships were the first to receive stable One UI x version updates. In the future, these phones will be the first to receive updates for One UI x.5 version releases.

You’d think that Samsung would have expended all of its key features with the primary platform jump intended for the Galaxy Z flagship, but leaker UniverseIce says that the company will be reserving major changes for this point-five release on the Galaxy S flagship.

For example, you can expect new UI/UX, AI features, and software enhancements to come with One UI 8.5 that will launch with the Galaxy S26 series, which will release sometime in early 2026. The numbering system will be rendered a farce because of this change.

Thankfully, the leaker mentions that the Galaxy S series remains Samsung’s flagship priority. The development timeline from Z Fold to S flagships is longer, so the updates also get more time to be refined.

Despite the Galaxy S-series flagships no longer debuting the stable One UI x version, this change will help make the Galaxy S-series flagships even more important, while the Galaxy Z series flagships can pull their own weight with bleeding-edge foldable tech.

However, I continue to dislike that Samsung would be holding off on updates artificially just to squeeze some exclusivity for its latest hardware. Even Apple doesn’t do so, with all iPhones getting the latest iOS update on day one, often before the freshest, newest iPhone reaches consumers. Older Galaxy flagship users deserve better than such artificial delays, and I hope Samsung at least begins stable rollout on the same day as it launches new hardware.