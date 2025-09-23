One UI 8.5 leaks show a system-wide design refresh that's looking more and more like iOS 26

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR More One UI 8.5 leaks have emerged, hinting at additional changes to system apps.

Among the changes, we see a new floating bar for Quick Share and a slightly different calling interface.

The leaks also include changes to menus in Settings that now adopt a more compact layout.

One UI 8 has just started rolling out on the Galaxy S25 series, but we’re already witnessing changes expected with the upcoming One UI 8.5 update. While the update isn’t expected to arrive until the launch of the Galaxy S26 series early next year, a leaked build is giving away peeks at the upcoming interface.

More than a dozen new One UI 8.5 features have already leaked, with additional information about following through. Now, we’re learning about changes to design tweaks coming to Samsung’s spin on Quick Share, a slightly modified interface for phone calls, and more visual changes that seem identical to iOS 26. These changes were identified by Sammyguru and reveal subtle variations in the UI of the two apps, in line with a broader redesign through the entire system.

Quick Share Send screen on One UI 8.5 Quick Share Receive screen on One UI 8.5

First, the One UI 8.5 update is expected to refine the updated Quick Share interface, which was first introduced on Samsung phones with One UI 8 — even before it was rolled out to other Android devices more widely. The report highlights a switch from the rectangular and blocky elements to narrower ones. More specifically, the change applies to the floating bar at the bottom of the page that houses the Send and Receive tabs.

With One UI 8.5, Samsung could opt for a more compact pill-shaped design, which would complement NFC-based file sharing over Quick Share.

A similar change was also spotted on the Samsung Dialer app, which could be shifting to a pill-shaped floating element to switch between the dial pad, call history, and contacts. A more recent leak reveals a slightly changed interface for the calling screen.

One UI 8 One UI 8.5 One UI 8 One UI 8.5

Instead of buttons placed on a single translucent overlay, the calling interface on One UI 8.5 could feature separate squircle-shaped buttons. The squircle-shaped buttons also extend to the in-call dial pad interface.

In addition to these changes, we’re also witnessing further UI enhancements across the Settings app. After learning about the iOS 26-inspired Settings page, we’re seeing menus that carry the same design philosophy. One of them is the improved Device Care menu, which now looks more condensed.

Device Care on One UI 8 Device Care on One UI 8.5 Battery menu on One UI 8.5

We’re also looking at smaller text and various UI elements tucked in a more compact space, but without impacting visibility. The bubbles containing various options also feature a subtle shadow behind them. Similar changes can also be seen on the battery page, and are likely to extend across multiple pages in Settings and other system apps.

