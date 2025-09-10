Here's a fresh look at the Galaxy S26 Pro, thanks to new CAD renders

TL;DR Leaked CAD renders reveal the design of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 Pro, which closely resembles its predecessor, the Galaxy S25.

The device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display and an updated camera bump similar to the Z Fold 7.

The new leak also reveals dimensions and display size, though there are some discrepancies with previously leaked dimensions.

With practically all current-generation flagships already launched, it’s time to look forward to what’s coming to us in the next generation. We’ve already seen leaked renders for the Galaxy S26 Edge, followed by renders of the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra, albeit from a different leaker. Thanks to new leaked renders, we’re now getting a second look at the Galaxy S26 Pro.

Android Headlines and OnLeaks have shared CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 Pro, a phone that is expected to succeed the Galaxy S25.

The Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to look very similar to the Galaxy S25 (did anyone expect Samsung to actually change things up?). The camera island looks different, though, closer to that on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 than on the Galaxy S25.

CAD renders from OnLeaks can be relied on for device dimensions. The report notes that the Galaxy S26 Pro could come with a 6.3-inch display and measure 149.3 x 71.4 x 6.96mm (10.23mm including the camera bump on the back). The thickness measurement conflicts with the previously reported values for the Galaxy S26 Pro, though, so it remains to be seen what we finally get on the final retail unit.

Model number leaks suggest that Samsung could skip the Galaxy S26 Plus and launch just three phones in the lineup next year: the Galaxy S26 Pro (a rename of the base Galaxy S26), Galaxy S26 Edge, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. A Galaxy S26 Plus is unlikely, so don’t hold your breath on it. We expect the devices to launch in early 2026, likely in January, so the wait isn’t too long.

