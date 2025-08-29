Android's improved Quick Share interface is now rolling out, here's what's new

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a new design for Quick Share.

The new UI brings separate “Receive” and “Send” screens.

In the “Send” mode, you can now select files directly and preview them before sending.

Google’s Quick Share is an effortless way to transfer large files at high speeds from or to Android devices. You can already share files with other Android devices, Windows PCs, or Chromebooks. Google is also working to extend official support to iOS and macOS, doing which currently requires third-party workarounds, such as NearDrop. But ahead of that update, Google is introducing a significant redesign to Quick Share, along with major enhancements to its functionality.

Back in April, we learned that Google was testing a revamp for Quick Share with distinct “Send” and “Receive” modes, as well as a more convenient option to select files directly from the app. This redesign is now rolling out for some people, although it appears slightly different from what we saw earlier.

My colleague, Mishaal Rahman, is among the individuals who have the new Quick Share interface on one of their Android devices. The update hasn’t arrived on all of their phones, which hints at either a slow rollout or yet another test with a limited set of users.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

As we previously saw, the new UI brings dedicated modes to “Send” and “Receive” files, and the buttons to switch between these modes appear at the bottom of the screen. The interface loads up in Receive mode by default when you open Quick Share from the phone’s Settings or the Quick Settings tile.

The newly added Receive page looks refined and replaces the previous default screen that would open up Quick Share’s settings. It highlights your device’s name more prominently, and you can also allow your profile picture to be visible to your contacts. You can view any requests from other people sending you files right on this page instead.

Old default screen (Quick Share settings) New default screen (Receive) Old "Send" screen New "Send" screen

Furthermore, the Send screen now features a file picker that allows you to select multiple files of different types directly. When you select files, you will also see a preview of the selection in the case of media.

While we have evidence that the redesigned Quick Share interface is rolling out, Samsung has already introduced the refreshed interface to devices running One UI 8 beta.

Follow