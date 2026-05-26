NotebookLM just made it easier to keep your sources up to date

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out automatic Drive syncing in NotebookLM.

When a file is added, altered, or deleted in Drive, the information in NotebookLM will be automatically updated accordingly.

This change is rolling out to all Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts.

NotebookLM is designed to make studying easier by generating summaries, explanations, and answers based on the various documents you share with it. While it can make life easier in this respect, it’s not a perfect time saver. There are some aspects of the tool that present friction points, like having to make manual updates when you have new information. However, Google is addressing this with its latest rollout.

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In a new blog post, the Mountain View-based firm announced that it’s making it easier to keep sources and insights current. It will do this by rolling out automatic syncing with Google Drive. With this update, changes to Google Drive, like adding, updating, or deleting a file, are automatically applied to the information in NotebookLM. That means no more manual re-syncing of your sources.

Google adds that this new capability will “strictly respect file deletions and permissions.” For example, if your access to a file in Docs, Sheets, or Slides has been revoked, you’ll no longer be able to use that file as a source. However, that source will still appear in the sources list as a link, allowing you to request access.

Automatic syncing with Google Drive is rolling out starting today. It will be a gradual rollout, with full visibility expected after 15 days. Automatic syncing with Google Drive is available for all Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts.

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