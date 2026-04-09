Gemini meets NotebookLM is Google's latest powerful integration

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is adding “Notebooks” to Gemini to help users organize chats, files, and projects in one place.

Notebooks sync with NotebookLM, allowing you to use features across both apps seamlessly.

The feature is rolling out now to paid users on the web, with mobile and free access coming later.

Gemini and NotebookLM are two of Google’s most powerful AI tools right now, and the company is now bringing them together with a new Gemini feature called “Notebooks.”

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We’ve been tracking the feature in our APK teardowns for a while now. Google was previously referring to it internally as “Projects” before coming up with this final release name, i.e., “Notebooks.” It makes all the sense too since the feature is directly tied to NotebookLM.

Notebooks in Gemini are designed to help you manage complex tasks and ongoing projects. The company says Notebooks act like personal knowledge bases that live inside Gemini and sync with NotebookLM. This means you can keep your chats, files, and research neatly organized in one place instead of juggling multiple conversations.

Google

With Notebooks, you can group related chats, add documents or PDFs, and even give Gemini custom instructions for better responses. You can do this by heading to Gemini’s side panel and clicking “New notebook.”

Once everything is inside a Notebook, Gemini uses those sources alongside its own tools and web search to generate more useful answers.

The best part is that any content you add to a Notebook in Gemini will automatically sync with NotebookLM. This lets you use NotebookLM features like video overviews or infographics, even if you started your work in Gemini.

Google is pitching Notebooks as especially useful for students and long-term projects. For example, you could upload class notes into a Notebook, generate a video summary in NotebookLM, and later return to Gemini to create an essay outline based on the same material.

Notebooks in Gemini also let you use more sources based on your subscription plan.

Notebooks in Gemini start rolling out this week for Google AI Ultra, Pro, and Plus subscribers on the web. Google says mobile support, wider regional availability across Europe, and free user access will arrive in the coming weeks.

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