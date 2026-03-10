Search results for

NotebookLM is getting better at handling your e-books

The AI tool now accepts reflowable EPUB files, making it easier to upload and study from novels and digital textbooks.
21 minutes ago

notebooklm car manual feat
Andy Walker / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • NotebookLM now supports EPUB files, allowing users to upload reflowable e-books and study guides as sources without needing to convert them into PDFs.
  • Custom Infographic styles have rolled out to all users, featuring 10 distinct visual themes, such as Kawaii and Bento grid.

NotebookLM is one of the better use cases of AI, as it lets users define their source material to prevent the AI from hallucinating beyond those boundaries. Google has been working on several improvements to the NotebookLM experience, such as discoverable notebooks and Gemini x Projects integration, and has recently rolled out features like Cinematic Video Overviews. Google is now adding another useful feature to NotebookLM, and this one will be much appreciated by students and book lovers: EPUB support.

NotebookLM announced on X that it can now accept EPUB files as sources, allowing users to upload books, study guides, novels, and more in this popular file format.

NoptebookLM ePub support
NotebookLM on X

EPUB (sometimes stylized as ePub) is an open-standard file format primarily used for e-books, intended to support reflowable content that adapts across screen sizes. It’s a popular alternative to PDFs, as PDFs have a fixed layout that doesn’t adapt to screen sizes, while EPUBs do. Either way, now users won’t have to choose between PDF and EPUB when building out their notebooks in NotebookLM.

NotebookLM also announced on X that Custom Infographic styles have now rolled out to all users.

All users can now choose from 10 specific styles for generating infographics: Sketch, Kawaii, Professional, Scientific, Anime, Clay, Editorial, Instructional, Bento grid, and Bricks. Users can also set the infographic to landscape, portrait, or square orientation before generation. They can also select between the Concise, Standard, and Detailed levels of information in the infographic. Finally, they can further describe the infographic they want to create, guiding the AI on style, color, focus, and more.

