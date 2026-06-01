The new Google Home Speaker might finally arrive this month after a long wait

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Best Buy Canada has listed June 25, 2026, as the release date for the highly anticipated Google Home Speaker.

Google still maintains that the speaker is coming in “Spring 2026” and hasn’t announced a specific launch date.

When Android Authority recently asked about availability, Google said it would share more details soon.

Google’s long-awaited Home Speaker may finally have a release date over six months after it was actually revealed.

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Best Buy Canada’s product listing for the Google Home Speaker currently shows a June 25, 2026, release date. While retailers occasionally publish placeholder dates, this is the first time we’ve seen a specific launch date attached to Google’s upcoming Gemini-powered smart speaker. That said, Best Buy’s US website doesn’t yet show a release date, with the speaker’s listing labeled “Coming Soon.”

Since Google itself hasn’t revealed a specific release date for the Home Speaker, it’s worth treating Best Buy’s listed date with some caution for now.

Best Buy Canada

Google first unveiled the Home Speaker in October 2025, describing it as its first new smart speaker in years and announcing a Spring 2026 launch window. At the time, the company said the delayed release was intentional, as it wanted to focus on rolling out Gemini for Home to existing Google Home and Nest devices before launching new hardware.

However, spring is nearly over, and the speaker is still unavailable. Google’s own store listing continues to say the $99.99 device is “Coming Spring 2026.”

Android Authority recently reached out to Google for an updated timeline. The company responded by saying it would share more details soon.

The Home Speaker marks a significant shift in Google’s smart home strategy. Rather than carrying the Nest branding, the speaker is simply called “Google Home Speaker” and has been designed from the ground up around Gemini.

It features custom processing for Gemini, 360-degree audio, stereo pairing, multi-room support, and the ability to pair with the Google TV Streamer for a home theater-style setup. It will be available in Porcelain, Hazel, Berry, and Jade color options.

The device is priced at $99.99 and was announced for launch across multiple markets, including the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, and several European countries.

For now, the June 25 release date remains unofficial. But if Best Buy Canada’s listing is accurate, Google may finally be just a few weeks away from shipping its first Gemini-native smart speaker.

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