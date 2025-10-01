Google’s new Home speaker promises a do-over, but you can’t buy it anytime soon

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has unveiled the new Google Home Speaker, which runs on Gemini.

The speaker features 360° audio and can be paired with the Google TV Streamer in stereo.

The Google Home Speaker will become available for $99, but only in Spring 2026, as Google prioritizes rolling out Gemini to existing devices first.

Google teased a new Nest speaker during the Pixel 10 series launch in August, one that ran Gemini instead of the Google Assistant that we’re used to on our smart home devices. With the launch of Gemini for Home today, Google is also introducing the Google Home Speaker; however, it won’t be available for purchase for another six months.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The new Google Home Speaker drops the Nest branding in favor of “Home” branding. This smart speaker offers 360° audio that plays sound in every direction, making it ideal to be placed in the middle of a room, unlike the Nest Audio, which has directional sound. There’s an RGB light ring at the bottom of the speaker, adding a dash of color to its voice responses. There’s also a physical mute switch for the microphone, in case you don’t want the speaker to listen in on certain conversations.

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

The Google Home Speaker can be paired with the Google TV Streamer to supplement your TV needs. You can also set up two Google Home Speakers as a stereo pair, and you can pair two of them with the Google TV Streamer, too. Google says this can turn your living room into a “home theater with cinematic surround-sound audio,” but we’ll have to take that claim with a pinch of salt. It also supports existing features, such as grouping with other Nest speakers for multi-room music.

Of course, the big highlight of the Google Home Speaker is the presence of Gemini, which enables natural language conversations with the digital assistant residing inside the speaker. You also get Gemini Live for free-flowing, back-and-forth conversations.

Google says this speaker features custom processing to handle Gemini’s advanced AI, enabling faster and more fluid interactions. However, you don’t need to buy new hardware to get Gemini, as it’s also coming to older hardware.

Google Home Speaker pricing and availability

The Google Home Speaker is coming in four colors: Porcelain, Hazel, Jade, and Berry. However, you can buy it for $99, but only in Spring 2026, which is about half a year away.

Before this launch, Google’s smart speaker lineup consisted of the Nest Mini (2nd gen) from 2019 and the Nest Audio from 2020. If you count smart displays as well (as they include a speaker within them), we also have the Nest Hub Max from 2019 and the Nest Hub (2nd gen) from 2021. We are long overdue for refreshed hardware, and the Google Home Speaker is just that — when it finally goes on sale next year.

Why such a long delay between the Google Home Speaker’s announcement and availability? Google says this is intentional, as its top priority is rolling out Gemini for Home in early access to the tens of millions of existing Google speakers and smart displays. So, if you want to try Gemini for Home right away on shiny new hardware, you’re out of luck; however, you can pick up older Google speakers for cheap.

Follow