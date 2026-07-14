After a month with the Razr Fold, I can’t go back to the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

It’s hard to believe that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is almost a year old. My only book-style foldable experience previous to the Fold 7 was the Fold 3 and 4, so needless to say, the Fold 7 impressed me a great deal.

I’ve used the Fold 7 a lot, swapping between it and my Pixel 10 Pro depending on what I’m doing on any given day. A little under a month ago, I got a Motorola Razr Fold, and it clears the Z Fold 7 in almost every way — and it’s replaced the Fold and my Pixel 10 Pro in one fell swoop.

Which foldable do you prefer? 2 votes Motorola Razr Fold 100 % Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 0 % Other (comment) 0 %

A less compromised foldable experience

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

The Razr Fold is the least compromised foldable I’ve used, even compared to the Z Fold 7. It isn’t as thin or light as the Galaxy, but it more than makes up for that in every other way, especially the cameras.

While the Z Fold 7 struggles to focus on pets and has a telephoto and ultrawide experience that can only be described as embarrassing, the Razr excels.

Razr Fold forest photo Z Fold 7 forest photo Razr Fold Dipsacus close-up Z Fold 7 Dipsacus close-up Razr Fold tree close-up Razr Fold tree close-up Razr Fold 10x zoom test Z Fold 7 10x zoom test

In regular wide shots, like the forest scene above, both phones take excellent photos. The Razr has a 50MP primary camera, while the Z Fold 7 has the same 200MP sensor as Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra. Even so, the Razr took my favorite photo of the two. It’s close, but I prefer the way the Razr handles colors and dynamic range. It becomes less close as we look at the other photos.

I love taking pictures with the Razr Fold.

Samsung phones aggressively switch to macro mode, even when it doesn’t feel necessary, whereas the Razr Fold is more reserved, switching to macro mode only when you get very close to something. That’s the case in the second set of photos, where the Razr used the main camera to capture the photo, while the Fold 7 switched to the ultrawide for a macro shot.

The Fold 7 also misses focus, as seen in the third comparison, where Samsung focused on the outer part of the tree instead of the middle. Most damning is the final photo, a 10x zoom. Neither phone produced a great image here, but the Razr’s 50MP 3x is far sharper than the Fold 7’s 10MP 3x.

What I like most about the Razr’s photos is that they have personality, something even my Pixel struggles with. The Razr isn’t afraid of contrast, and the color profile is lovely. There are times when it overdoes the HDR, but those occasions are few and far between, and I love taking pictures with the Razr Fold.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The battery life on Motorola’s phone is unbelievable. The Fold 7 doesn’t have bad battery life, but its 4,300mAh battery can’t compete with the 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery in the Razr. I recently wrote about how pleasantly surprised I was by the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s endurance, and the Razr Fold is even better, even on days when I use the inner screen a lot.

Since I started using the Razr Fold, there have been several occasions when it’s made it a full 48 hours between charges, even with my normal use. The heaviest day I had with it was earlier this week. An hour of traveling with GPS, music streaming, and social media all at once, then two hours in a hospital waiting room serving as a hotspot for my laptop, finished with about an hour of nonstop camera use. Even then, with all my normal use when I got home, the Razr Fold had 39% left when I went to bed.

7 a.m. to 1 a.m. with that kind of usage and still having that much power left is impressive, no matter how you look at it. When I do charge the Razr, that’s quick, too, thanks to the 80W charging.

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

The Razr’s design is another highlight. The Z Fold 7 isn’t a bad design by any means; it’s impressive that Samsung managed to fit the Fold 7’s hardware into something so slim and light. But even though the Razr Fold is 28g heavier and 1.2mm thicker than the Fold 7, when I hold them both side by side, I can’t tell the difference in thickness or weight. In fact, I find the Razr Fold more comfortable than the Fold 7 thanks to the rounded corners and plastic back.

I know Motorola calls it “vegan leather” or something similar, but the truth is that it’s plastic, and that’s okay. It’s a warmer, softer material than glass, and the texture on my Lily White version feels like silk. The frame of the Razr Fold tapers inwards at the edge where the phone opens, unlike the Fold 7, which is squared off. That makes it easier to unfold.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Razr has something else the Fold 7 doesn’t: a stylus. Samsung included S Pen support on the Fold 3, 4, 5, and 6 but removed it last year, and I couldn’t have been more disappointed. I know carrying a stylus separately rather than storing it inside the device isn’t ideal, but I’d rather have the option than not, and I really love the Moto Smart Pen. It feels just as good as any S Pen and has almost all of the same features, too. It even works with both the cover and the inner screen, something no foldable S Pen has ever managed, and it isn’t affected by magnets. If you use a magnetic case or accessory with an S Pen-equipped Samsung phone, the magnet can interfere with the stylus’s operation, whereas the Razr has no such issue.

Motorola’s software is great on a foldable. Something I especially appreciate is the task switcher, which lets you alternate between the usual app carousel and a grid layout on the inner screen while the cover display always uses the carousel. This is something I’ve wanted Samsung to do for years, but so far it hasn’t happened. Good Lock lets you change the task switcher layout, but whatever you choose applies to both screens at once.

The Razr also lets you have three apps open side by side. One of them remains mostly off the screen until you tap it, at which point it slides over, pushing the app on the far side off the screen.

Samsung still has some magic

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

There are still some things that are better about the Z Fold 7. Availability of accessories is a big one. Finding cases and screen protectors for a Samsung phone is easy, with Spigen, dbrand, and everyone in between making things for Galaxy devices. Motorola doesn’t have that luxury.

It’s been difficult to find any decent accessories for the Razr Fold, and the only glass screen protectors I’ve found are awful. All three of them popped off, and I haven’t found any cases from the usual manufacturers either. When you’re using a phone this expensive, it’s a good idea to protect it, and that’s more difficult than I’d like.

Razr Fold split screen Z Fold 7 split screen Razr Fold pop-up windows Z Fold 7 pop-up windows

While I love a lot of Motorola’s software, there are still parts of One UI that are better, and it all comes down to multitasking. I know I praised Motorola’s software just above, but it isn’t perfect. The Razr can only have two apps open in split screen in either a 50:50 split or a 90:10 split, with nothing in between, while the Fold 7 lets you resize apps easily.

Pop-up windows aren’t great on the Razr, either. As you can see in the images above, you can’t resize them much. They’re locked to the same aspect ratio as the cover screen, and if you try to make them any larger than shown above, it just opens the app fully. Again, that’s not an issue in One UI, where you can resize pop-up windows to almost any size or shape.

I’m not excited for any other foldables

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

The Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra are almost here, and instead of being excited, I’m not. There’s no indication that Samsung is finally going to use silicon-carbon batteries; I doubt the cameras will be making any leaps in quality, and Motorola’s software is, overall, some of the best there is, so long as you ignore its software updates.

Samsung’s hardware has been feeling stagnant for years now, and Motorola is embarrassing the Fold 7 at almost every turn, and I’d be surprised if it didn’t do the same with the Fold 8.

Motorola Razr Fold (2026) Motorola Razr Fold (2026) Tablet-size display • Periscope zoom • Stylus support • Multitasking MSRP: $1,899.00 Motorola's first book-style foldable The Razr Fold marks Motorola's entry into book-style foldables with an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO main display and a 6.6-inch cover screen. It features a triple 50MP camera system with periscope zoom, stylus support, and optimized multitasking software. See price at Motorola

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