Motorola Edge 70 Max leak points to a battery that puts Google and Samsung to shame

TL;DR Motorola’s Edge 70 Max is an upcoming flagship killer with high-end specifications.

It is rumored to feature a 7,100mAh battery, a premium AMOLED display, and support for fast wireless charging.

The first “Max” in the Motorola Edge family also reportedly comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Motorola is on its way to reclaim its lost spot among the makers of best-selling value phones. And a key participant in that campaign is an upcoming flagship killer, the Motorola Edge 70 Max, which is the first Edge device of its caliber in several years. We’ve already seen some official teasers and leaks suggesting its likely features, and a more recent one points to a massive battery upgrade and high-end display.

According to the latest leak from Roland Quandt on Bluesky, the Motorola Edge 70 Max will feature massive upgrades in battery life, screen, and processing power compared to the other Edge 70 devices, including the already launched Pro and Pro+ variants. It’s supposed to sit atop all of these devices and is the first Edge phone in several years to come with a flagship Snapdragon 8-series chip — the last one being the Motorola 50 Ultra, which launched two years ago with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. This one, however, comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which, despite the Elite badging, still delivers enough power for most demanding workloads.

Bluesky / Roland Quandt

For its display, the Edge 70 Max is claimed to get a 6.82-inch Extreme AMOLED, which is also found on the recently launched Motorola Signature — the other (non-Edge) candybar from the company with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. However, given its appearance, the Edge 70 Max feels like a relatively less premium option.

The upcoming Max also seems different from the Signature in terms of battery capacity. Based on the leak, it could come with a 7,100mAh unit that’s substantially bigger than Signature’s 5200mAh. However, the latter has a silicon-carbon battery pack, which contributes to its slimness. There’s no such claim about the Edge 70 Max so far.

However, previous leaks suggest it could come with fast Qi2 wireless charging. Even though a previous teaser mentions Motorola’s TurboPower protocol for wireless charging, it does not clarify whether the speed will reach 50W on Motorola Signature or be limited to a lower value, such as 25W.

Other teasers also hint at magnetic charging, which, if true, could make the Motorola Edge 70 Max one of the few Android phones to come with native MagSafe-style charging. The others include the Pixel 10 series and HMD Skyline.

Apart from these freshly leaked details, the design of the Edge 70 Max had already leaked in colors such as a dark gray and a metallic sky blue. There are three cameras on the back, but we’re unsure of the exact specifications yet.

Motorola has already begun teasing the Edge 70 Max on its social media, suggesting we might see the phone launch soon. There’s no clarity on the exact launch date, but we don’t expect Motorola to make us wait much longer. Like the older Edge number-series phones (Edge 60, Edge 50, etc.), the Edge 70 is also missing from the US, and we can’t say whether the Max could make the cut. However, will have more clarity once Motorola officially announces these details.

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