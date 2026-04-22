From marble to tailored fabric: Motorola Edge 70 Pro launches with unique colors and finishes

TL;DR The Motorola Edge 70 Pro has launched in several Pantone-certified finishes, including marble (Lily White), satin (Tea), and tailored fabric (Titan), with potential wood-finish variants leaked.

The phone boasts a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 5,200 nits, powered by the Dimensity 8500 SoC and a massive 6,500mAh battery.

The phone also comes with Android 16 out of the box and features IP68/IP69 ratings alongside MIL-810H durability.

Motorola smartphones in recent years have gone all-in on Pantone-inspired color schemes, and it’s refreshing to see a company dip into exciting and varied colors and finishes across its lineup. The company launched the Motorola Edge 70 last year in the signature Cloud Dancer color, and now it’s following up with a Pro model that comes in several interesting Pantone finishes of its own.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro design and specifications The Motorola Edge 70 Pro has officially been listed on Flipkart ahead of its launch in India, confirming its design and specifications. The stars of the show are the colors, with the Edge 70 Pro coming in Pantone Lily White (marble finish), Pantone Tea (satin luxe finish), and Pantone Titan (tailored fabric finish).

Pantone Lily White Pantone Tea Pantone Titan

Leaker Evan Blass has also shared an image on X showing additional colors, including light blue, maroon, and a brown wood-finish color. Blass refers to the phone as “Edge 70 Pro / +,” suggesting that some of these colors could belong to the Edge 70 Plus.

Official specifications for the Motorola Edge 70 include a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 5,200nits. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. There’s a large 6,500mAh battery on board, with 90W wired fast charging via the included charger.

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For its camera setup, the primary rear camera is a 50MP Sony LYT-710 sensor, paired with a 50MP ultrawide camera and a multispectral sensor. The front camera is also a 50MP sensor with autofocus.

The Motorola Edge 70 is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and features MIL-810H durability, as well as IP68 and IP69 certifications. The phone comes with Android 16 out of the box, with a promise of three OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro pricing and availability The Motorola Edge 70 Pro has launched in India at Rs. 38,999 (~$415) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 41,999 (~$450) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Phones in the Edge Pro lineup have not launched in the US in recent years, so it’s a bit of a coin toss on whether the Edge 70 Pro makes its way to the US — likely not, but we keep our fingers crossed for more options in the mid-range.

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