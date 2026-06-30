Motorola's next flagship could join Android's exclusive 25W Qi2 charging club

TL;DR The Motorola Edge 70 Max has appeared in the WPC certification database, marking the first official confirmation of the phone’s name and existence.

The listing confirms Qi 2.2.1 wireless charging certification but doesn’t reveal key specs such as the chipset, cameras, battery, or pricing.

The certification points to 25W Qi2 wireless charging and built-in magnets, making the Edge 70 Max an early Qi2.2 adopter.

Almost a week ago, we reported that Motorola was preparing to shake up its flagship lineup with a new phone called the Edge 70 Max. Now, we’re getting the first official proof that the device is real.

The phone has appeared in the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) certification database (via Fwned), confirming its name, model number, and Qi wireless charging support before Motorola has said a word about it.

Certification listings aren’t usually the most exciting leaks, but they’re often among the clearest signs that a phone is nearing the finish line. Manufacturers typically submit devices for approval only after much of the hardware has been finalized, so the Edge 70 Max’s appearance here suggests Motorola may not be keeping us waiting much longer.

What’s more, the certification reveals a couple of interesting details beyond the phone’s existence. The Edge 70 Max is certified under the latest Qi 2.2.1 standard, which the Wireless Power Consortium brands as Qi2 25W. That means the phone supports up to 25W wireless charging using the industry’s newest standard. If it launches with this feature intact, Motorola will join Samsung and Google as one of the first Android brands to embrace the faster Qi2 standard.

That’s a notable upgrade for Android users. Until now, the universal Qi standard topped out at 15W, which is why many manufacturers relied on proprietary wireless charging technologies to deliver faster speeds. Qi2.2 25W changes that by introducing a faster, standardized solution that works across brands.

There’s another clue hidden in the certification, too. The phone supports the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), which typically points to built-in magnets for wireless charging. Think of it as Android’s answer to Apple’s MagSafe system: instead of carefully lining up your phone on a charging pad, magnets snap it into place for a more reliable charging experience. That also opens the door to magnetic accessories like chargers, stands, and wallets.

That’s especially welcome because wireless charging has been an inconsistent feature across Motorola’s Edge lineup. This time around, it looks like the company is finally checking that box, and doing so with the latest wireless charging standard rather than simply catching up.

While this still doesn’t tell us how fast the phone will charge or reveal any major hardware upgrades, it does give us something more important: the first official confirmation that the Edge 70 Max branding is real.

That matters because, until now, everything we knew about the phone came from leaks. Our previous report outlined what Motorola could have in store, and while this certification doesn’t confirm those rumored specifications, it does align with two key details we shared earlier: the Edge 70 Max name and the XT2611 model number.

The certification definitely gets us one step closer to launch, but it doesn’t answer the questions people actually care about: What cameras will it offer? How big is the battery? How much will it cost? And how long will Motorola support it with updates? Those answers will ultimately decide whether the Edge 70 Max is worth getting excited about.

Even so, this certification is another sign that the pieces are falling into place. If the earlier rumors hold up and Motorola gets the pricing right, the Edge 70 Max could emerge as one of the more interesting flagship Android phones of the year. With yet another regulatory hurdle cleared, an official launch now feels closer than ever.

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