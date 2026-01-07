Motorola Signature phone is here with 7 years of updates, access to luxury experiences

Motorola

The phone has a slick design and a well-rounded spec sheet, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and triple 50MP rear cameras.

The Signature also offers seven years of updates and access to exclusive experiences.

We first heard about an apparent Motorola Signature phone last month. Fortunately, we didn’t have to wait long for the unveiling, as Motorola has just launched the device.

The Motorola Signature is the first phone in the brand’s new Signature series, and it emphasizes a slick design and premium extras. Starting with the design, Moto says the phone is 6.99mm thick and has an aluminum frame. The Signature is available in Pantone Martini Olive with a twill-inspired finish, or Pantone Carbon with a linen-inspired finish. Motorola’s phone also packs Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and IP68/69 ratings.

As for core specs, the Motorola Signature eschews the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in favor of the less capable but still powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. Other notable features include a 6.8-inch 165Hz OLED screen (2,780 x 1,264), a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery (rated for 1,200 charging cycles), 90W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.

The phone ships with a capable rear camera system too, featuring a 50MP LYT-828 main camera, a 50MP ultrawide shooter (122-degree FoV), and a 50MP 3x periscope camera (LYT-600). A 50MP camera (LYT-500) is available on the front for selfies and video calls.

Other notable features include 512GB of storage, Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 7, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and a “Signature packaging fragrance” in the box. I’m not sure what the latter is, but I’m guessing it’s a pleasant-smelling spritz applied to the box rather than a bottle of perfume.

What else to know about Motorola Signature?

Motorola is also upping its game when it comes to updates, as the Signature supports seven Android OS upgrades and seven years of security patches. That means you’re getting an excellent update policy that’s on par with Google, HONOR, and Samsung flagships.

In an interesting move, Moto says the phone comes with “exclusive access to personalized luxury experiences” across travel, dining, wellness, lifestyle, and more. The company didn’t reveal more details about these experiences, other than adding it’ll be available later this year.

Motorola says the Motorola Signature will be available in Europe at a recommended price of €999 (~$1,168). It’s also listed at £899 (~$1,214) on the Motorola UK website. The phone is also coming to MEA, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific markets in the “coming months.” There’s no word on US availability, but initial leaks suggested this could be the Edge 70 Ultra. So don’t be surprised if the phone launches in North America as an Edge handset.

