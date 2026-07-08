Motorola Edge 70 Max teaser strongly hints at MagSafe-style charging

TL;DR Motorola and Flipkart have posted a teaser page for the upcoming Edge 70 Max smartphone.

One image confirms support for magnetically attached wireless charging accessories.

Another image points to the device being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip.

We’ve known for a while now that the Motorola Edge 70 Max was coming. However, our interest was piqued by evidence that the phone could have built-in magnets for Qi2 magnetic wireless charging. Now, Motorola and a retail partner have officially teased this feature.

Flipkart has posted a Motorola Edge 70 Max teaser page, and one image highlights support for magnetically attached wireless charging accessories. Check out the image above and below.

The image shows the phone without a case, strongly suggesting that it has built-in magnets. This would also be in line with a recent Wireless Power Consortium filing, which reports that the Motorola handset supports the Qi2 Magnetic Power Profile (MPP). MPP support typically means that the phone has integrated magnets.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max would be one of the few Android phones with built-in magnets for wireless charging. The short list of devices consists of the HMD Skyline and the Google Pixel 10 series. This allows for more seamless wireless charging while also opening the door to magnetically attached accessories like wallets, camera grips, and more.

Otherwise, Flipkart’s teaser also shows that the phone’s chip has an NPU that’s 46% faster. The company didn’t clarify what it was comparing the NPU to, but this lines up with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. Qualcomm touted a 46% better NPU, albeit compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

There’s no word on a launch date just yet, but between this teaser page and Motorola’s own social media tease, it sounds like the Edge 70 Max will launch in the coming weeks. There’s also no word on availability outside India at the moment. But we really hope Motorola brings this device to other markets, because it’s looking like one of the few Android phones with integrated Qi2 magnets.

Follow