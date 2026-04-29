Motorola’s new Bose-tuned earbuds are finally reaching the US

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola is officially launching the Moto Buds 2 Plus in the US at $150.

Tuned by Bose, the earbuds feature a dual-driver system (11mm drivers and Knowles armatures) with support for Hi-Res Audio and LHDC.

When paired with Motorola devices, the buds offer “Moto AI” features including notification summaries, meeting transcriptions, and real-time translation.

At MWC 2026, Motorola launched the Moto Buds 2 and Moto Buds 2 Plus, giving users more earbud options from the company. Today, with the launch of the 2026 Razr family, Motorola is also launching the Moto Buds 2 Plus in the US, bringing Bose-branded sound and capable ANC to the North American market.

The Moto Buds 2 Plus come with 11mm drivers for full-bodied bass alongside balanced armatures from Knowles for clarity and precision, with the setup tuned by Sound by Bose tech. Audiophiles will appreciate the inclusion of Hi-Res Audio with LHDC support, as well as immersive Spatial Audio functionality.

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The Moto Buds 2 Plus feature Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to effectively remove external noise and distractions. Voice calls are handled by a six-microphone array equipped with a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and Environmental Noise Cancellation. For even greater vocal clarity in loud settings, users can enable CrystalTalk AI via the Moto Buds app, which leverages AI noise reduction to isolate the user’s voice.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Moto Buds 2 Plus offer dual connection capabilities, allowing users to remain paired to two devices simultaneously and seamlessly transition a call from a laptop to a smartphone. Additional conveniences include Wear Detection, which automatically pauses content when an earbud is removed, and Audio Share, which lets two people connect their respective moto buds 2 plus to a single phone to enjoy the same media.

When paired with compatible Motorola devices, users can press and hold their earbuds to access Moto AI. This activates a suite of powerful productivity tools: “Catch me up” to stay up to date on incoming notifications.

“Pay attention” to record, transcribe, or summarize meetings.

“Remember this” to ask the buds to recall specific information and details.

AI-powered translation, supported by Google Translate, to help users easily communicate across language barriers

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Moto Buds 2 Plus offer up to nine hours of playtime on the earbuds, and a total of 40 hours of battery life with the included case. The earbuds have a typical battery capacity of 60mAh, and the charging case has a typical capacity of 520mAh. A 10-minute charge promises up to two hours of playback.

The earbuds feature Bluetooth 6.0 and an IP54 rating, while the case is IPX2 rated.

Moto Buds 2 Plus pricing and availability

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The new Moto Buds 2 Plus will be available in the US in the Pantone Silhouette color, starting April 30 on Motorola.com. They will retail for $149.99. There’s also a Pantone Cool White color, but that isn’t launching in the US yet.

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