Leak mercilessly unwraps Motorola's upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge rival

TL;DR Motorola’s upcoming slim phone has leaked entirely.

A Polish e-commerce website has revealed its specifications, design, and colors.

Motorola has begun teasing the phone in China, where it is expected to launch next month.

Motorola has already confirmed that it is joining the thin-and-light-phone club alongside the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Tecno. After all, Motorola’s flagship lineup already has an Edge over the others. The slim phone, likely called the Edge 70 globally, is set to arrive in China first as the Edge 70 Air. And while its decently sized battery and fast charging speeds have already been confirmed officially, a recent leak has spilled the beans on the rest of the specifications.

The Edge 70 has already been listed for sale by the Polish e-commerce website X-Kom (via GSMArena). The listing reveals the design of the Edge 70, along with different color options and a comprehensive list of specifications. It also echoes the officially revealed battery capacity and charging speeds.

Starting with its design, the digital renders in the listing align with a previous Edge 70 promo leak. We see the three supposedly Pantone colorways with greater clarity, as well as the design from a different angle, which emphasizes its slimness. Despite the texture on the back, we can expect it to be still made of plastic.

The camera bump is noticeably thicker — nearly as thick as the body itself. The phone reportedly measures 6mm, slightly thicker than the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air. However, it is unlikely to lessen its sway, especially given its much larger 4,800 mAh battery. In addition, it is expected to feature support for 15W wireless charging, though without an explicit mention of Qi2. The phone reportedly weighs 170 grams, which may not be as impressive as the other phones, but is acceptable for a slim phone.

The front of the Edge 70 reportedly features a 6.67-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It reportedly also gets a 50MP selfie camera. The leak suggests there are only two cameras — both 50MP — on the back, even though the images suggest there are three. Notably, the Edge 60 (Motorola Edge 2025 in the US) also featured a 10MP telephoto camera alongside the three 50MP cameras.

Inside, there’s a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset from earlier this year, which should offer mid-tier performance at best. But it would still be an upgrade over the Dimensity 7400 Ultra from last year. The phone also gets storage options up to 512GB, along with 12GB RAM as standard, as last year. It supposedly runs Android 16 out of the box, though there are no mentions about the years of software updates it will receive.

The retailer has marked the phone as out of stock and does not list its price. Additionally, since the name Edge 2025 is already taken, we’d wait to see what Motorola chooses for the phone when it arrives in the US.

