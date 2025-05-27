Motorola Edge 2025 elevates its camera game with a new telephoto lens

Motorola

TL;DR The 2025 version of the Motorola Edge is here.

This year’s model adds a telephoto lens to its camera setup.

The battery has been upgraded from 5,000mAh to 5,200mAh.

When Motorola released the Edge in 2024, it was largely an iterative update compared to its predecessor. Still, it was a serviceable handset with a consumer-friendly price to match. This year, it’s a slightly different story, as the 2025 Edge offers multiple upgrades over the previous generation without pushing up the cost.

In terms of design, the 2025 Motorola Edge plays it safe, adopting a similar design language to last year. As a result, we get rounded corners, curvy edges, a smoothed-out camera bump, and a leather-inspired finish like before. For the finish, Motorola has chosen a dark green hue called PANTONE Deep Forest. Outside of the new color, there is one big change to the design. Motorola has moved up from dual cameras to a triple camera setup, which results in a larger bump.

This time around, Motorola decided to add a telephoto lens along with the main and ultrawide cameras. As before, the main camera is a 50MP shooter with a Sony Lytia 700c sensor. However, the ultrawide has been upgraded from 13MP to 50MP, featuring a 122-degree field of view. Meanwhile, the telephoto lens offers 10MP for three times optical zoom and up to 30x with Super Zoom. Motorola also improved the front camera, going from 32MP to 50MP.

Shifting our focus to the display, the screen is slightly bigger than last year at 6.7 inches. This is a Super HD (2712 x 1220) pOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which the phone maker says is two times more resistant to drops and scratches. This device also features Dolby Atmos, so you’ll have high-quality sound to enhance your video watching experience.

Under the hood, you’ll find a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip joined by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s also a 5,200mAh battery, which is a 2oomAh improvement from last year. The company boasts that the battery can last two days, but you’ll be able to power up for one full day in just six minutes with 68W TurboPower wired charging. You can also wirelessly charge this device, but only up to 15W.

As with most tech companies these days, Motorola also points out the phone’s AI capabilities. In 2024, this mostly consisted of features offered by Google, like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more. Speaking of which, this device will also come with Gemini Live and Circle to Search. However, Motorola now has a few of its own AI tools in addition to Google’s suite. These features include: Next Move: Recognizes whatever is on your screen, like a recipe, and offers next steps in real time.

Recognizes whatever is on your screen, like a recipe, and offers next steps in real time. Playlist Studio: Creates a custom playlist based on what’s on your screen (part of Next Move).

Creates a custom playlist based on what’s on your screen (part of Next Move). Image Studio: Creates images, avatars, stickers, and wallpapers with generative AI and editing tools (part of Next Move).

Creates images, avatars, stickers, and wallpapers with generative AI and editing tools (part of Next Move). Catch Me Up: Summarizes missed notifications while your phone is not in use.

Summarizes missed notifications while your phone is not in use. Pay Attention: Records, transcribes, and summarizes conversations or meetings.

Records, transcribes, and summarizes conversations or meetings. Remember This: Memorizes information from photos or notes and recalls details, context, and facts when prompted. In addition, there’s a new AI key on the side of the phone that you can use to access these AI features. This new button replaces the Quick Button that was added in 2024.

The Motorola Edge 2025 will be available in the US and Canada on June 5 for $549.99. It will feature IP68 and IP69 protection and have Android 15 onboard. You’ll be able to order one from Best Buy, Amazon.com, and motorola.com. Availability at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, Total Wireless, Visible, Spectrum, and Xfinity Mobile will open up in the coming months.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.