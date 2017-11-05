

What makes addictive games so addictive? Generally, they tend be games that don’t take long to play. However, they provide a challenge of some sort that you want to master. Between mastering the game and trying to get the high scores, a person can sink into a game for hours without realizing it. There are tons of addicting games on Android. Unfortunately, they’re not all equal. Here are the most addictive games for Android!

Alto's Adventure Price: Free with in-app purchases Alto's Adventure already a very popular game. It's an infinite runner where you must ski down a hill in perpetuity. The catch is that you have to avoid obstacles, collect coins, and rescue llamas for some reason. It features colorful, Material Design style graphics. The mechanics are simple to learn and the game itself is a very smooth play. Even on older devices. There are in-app purchases but you don't have to purchase anything to enjoy the game in its entirety. Of course, it's also one of the more addicting games out there.

Clash Royale Price: Free with in-app purchases Clash Royale is among the most popular games on the list. It's also an online PvP game. That means there is almost always someone to play with. This one is a dueling game where you collect cards and then use them in battle. You can create decks, earn new cards, and fight people all day long if you want to. You can also form clans with other players, share cards, and engage in private duels. It's definitely one of the more addicting games once you've really get going. Plus it runs well, gets frequent content updates, and the in-app purchases aren't that bad (they're not great, but not bad).

Exploding Kittens Price: $1.99 + expansions Exploding Kittens is a card game. It was funded on Kickstarter and it's actually pretty decent. What happens is that everybody draws cards until someone draws the exploding kitten card. If they can't do anything about it, they lose. The last person standing wins. What makes it so addicting is how quickly you can get a game going. Not only does it have online play, but you can invite people using a game code from almost anywhere. It's fun, it's quick, and it's one of the really good addicting games. Plus, aside from the expansions, there are no in-app purchases.

Dan the Man Price: Free with in-app purchases Dan the Man is made by Halfbrick Studios. You may know them as the creators of Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride (both of which are also excellent, addicting games). Dan the Man is an action platformer that's also mixed with the brawler genre. It's high on the action, the challenge, and more. It includes bosses, weapons, three different game modes, and simple controls. The game is easy to get into and so much fun to play. It's a freemium game and that means it comes with some pitfalls. However, it's still one of the better and more addicting games out there.

Duet Price: Free / $2.99 Duet is one of the most addicting games we've played. It's a puzzle game where you play as two paint balls. Your job is to rotate the balls around falling platforms in order to get to the end of the level. Failing means your paint splats on the platform and it stays there so you can see where you messed up when you replay the level. You can get the campaign mode for free. The rest of the game modes will cost you $2.99. It's simple and it should work even on older or lower end devices. It's worth checking out!

Five Nights at Freddy's series Price: $2.99 each Five Nights at Freddy's one of the most popular paid-game franchises in all of mobile gaming. The games vary between releases, but they all follow a similar premise. You'll be scoping out a building and if you're not careful, you get jumped by terrifying animatronic robots. It has a shockingly deep story for those who care to try to figure it out. There are a handful of games in the series and they all cost $2.99 with no in-app purchases. They're quick plays that takes a lot of tries to get right. It's hard to put these down until you finish them.

Geometry Dash Price: Free / $1.99 RobTop Games has a really decent series of titles under the Geometry Dash name. The main game costs $1.99 and it's an action platformer. It lets you customize your character, play through all kinds of tough challenges and levels. They also have a free game called Geometry Dash world that also includes no in-app purchases. It doesn't really matter which one you pick up. They're all pretty addictive games. They're all simple to pick up and play. You can get through a level or a play quickly. They're worth checking out for sure.

PinOut Price: Free / $2.99 PinOut is an arcade pinball game. It also has infinite runner elements. Your goal is to launch the ball pinball style on and on for as long as possible. It's bright, colorful, and it'll keep you going for a while. Unlike most pinball games, this one has a single price with no additional in-app purchases. That means there won't be any freemium mechanics getting in your way. Those who like the style but not this particular game can also try out the game Smash Hit by the same developer. It's also a pay-once infinite runner with some fun mechanics.

Sky Force Reloaded Price: Free / $1.99 Sky Force Reloaded is the latest in the Sky Force franchise. They're a series of top-down shooters where you fly into danger, blow stuff up, and try to survive through the end of the level. Additionally, there are little side quests you can do mid-level such as saving people trapped in the middle of combat. The game is beautifully done, it plays smooth, and there are plenty of things to do. That includes upgrading your ship to make it more powerful. It's a ton of fun and it's easy to play it over and over again.

Yodo1 Games Price: Free with in-app purchases Yodo1 Games is a game development studio. They have several very addicting games that are also pretty fun. The most popular is Crossy Road. It's essentially a chicken-laden amalgamation of the classic game Frogger. They have a few other titles with their various quirks, but the mechanics are similar. Each game uses cute, retro style graphics and they're all infinite runners. They also helped with another game called Pac-Man 265. The games are colorful, family friendly, interesting, and fun. Any of them are worth a shot. You just have to find the one that appeals to your style the most.

