What makes addictive games so addictive? Generally, they tend be games that don’t take long to play. However, they provide a challenge of some sort that you want to master. Between mastering the game and trying to get the high scores, a person can sink into a game for hours without realizing it. There are tons of addicting games on Android. Unfortunately, they’re not all equal. Here are the most addictive games for Android!
If we missed any of the most addicting games for Android, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!