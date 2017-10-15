

Retro games have always had a certain charm. They invoke nostalgia and make us think of the old days when graphics didn’t matter as much as they do now. Retro games are generally simpler than modern titles. That makes them easier to play. If you’re looking to get your hands dirty with a bit of nostalgic gaming, we have the best retro games currently available on Android.

Here are some more old-school type games you might like! 15 best platformer games for Android Platform games are one of the oldest genres in all of video games and it's also one of the most popular. In fact, the Mario franchise is among the most successful franchises of all time … 15 best arcade games for Android For a long time, arcade games were among the most popular in the world. They usually have short play times, consistent challenge, and simple game play. Some popular examples from mobile's early days include Angry …

Beamdog games (four titles) Price: $9.99 each DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Beamdog is a developer on Google Play. They've remastered four retro games. The available titles include Baldur's Gate, Baldur's Gate II, Planescape: Torment, and Icewind Dale. These are all early 2000's-era RPGs with vast world, deep story lines, and tons of game play. Each one can easily go for four or five dozen hours. The UI feels cramped on smaller displays. These games are best on larger displays like big phones or tablets. Otherwise, these are all classics. They run for $9.99 each with optional DLC like voice packs. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Doom and Destiny Advanced Price: Free / $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Doom and Destiny Advanced is a retro-style RPG. It features old school mechanics and graphics, a decent story line, and plenty of stuff to do. The developers boast eight playable characters, over 300 enemies, over 500 locations, and a story that should take you a couple of dozen hours to finish. The free version of the game has all of the core game with ads. The full version unlocks some additional content and also removes the advertising. We obviously recommend you try the free version first. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Downwell Price: $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Downwell is an action-platformer. Your goal is to fall down a well without dying. The game features simple maps, secret areas, and plenty of bad guys and obstacles. The player has gunboots. They provide a down-firing weapon for bad guys and the opportunity to hover for short periods of time. The graphics are both minimal and retro. This is one of the newer retro games. However, the developers didn't seem to have any problems with bugs on this one. It's a rock solid play. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

DotEmu games Price: Varies DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DotEmu is another developer on Google Play. They have ported a bunch of retro games from older consoles. Included in their library is the first Ys Chronicles, Titan Quest, the Double Dragon Trilogy, Another World, I Have No Mouth, and others. Their prices, game mechanics, stories, and graphics all vary wildly. This is definitely a collection of retro games to check out. The provided link above takes you to the company's developer page with all of their available titles. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Evoland Price: $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Evoland is one of the more unique retro games. It features RPG and action game mechanics across multiple eras. It starts with really basic stuff like you saw on the SNES. Over the span of the game, the graphics evolve to PS1 era graphics. It comes with a story line, dungeons, puzzles, secrets, and a bunch of achievements. There really isn't much wrong with this one. The retro RPG style of the game is also a welcome thing. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Need more retro games? Check these out! 15 best emulators for Android Older consoles are an endearing and memorable part of a lot of childhoods. From the SNES to the PlayStation, there were a ton of amazing, iconic games. Some of them are still good by today's … 15 best free Android games of 2017! We all know that free Android games aren't always free these days, but many of them are very close if you have a little patience. Most Freemium bottlenecks occur when players get impatient and waiting …

Kairosoft games Price: Varies DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Kairosoft is yet another developer on Google Play. Most of their games have a retro theme and feel to them. Some of the more popular games include Grand Prix Story 2, Ninja Village, Game Dev Story, and The Manga Works. All the games have variable mechanics. However, they do all share a simulator game core. The graphics are charming and the game play typically isn't difficult to learn. Some of the games are freemium, others are pay-once titles. There are a lot of options here. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Minecraft Price: $6.99 with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Minecraft is a classic. The decidedly retro graphics have long been a part of the game's charm. It also features tons of stuff to craft, kill, explore, and do. Updates in 2017 gave the game cross-platform support. You can play the same worlds on your computer as you can on your Xbox and mobile versions. The games are all basically the same at this point. The game runs for $6.99. The in-app purchases include character skins and Minecraft Realms add-ons. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

PewDiePie: Legend of the Brofist Price: $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY PewDiePie: Legend of the Brofist is one of the surprisingly good retro games. It features Pewdiepie in a number of environments doing a number of things. It features platformer mechanics, aerial shooter mechanics, and more. The game includes unlockable characters, real voice acting, boss fights, variable difficulties, challenges, and more. It's also a pay-once game at $4.99. Despite the pop culture nature of the game, it's actually a good retro-inspired game. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

realMyst and Riven Price: $6.99 and $3.99 respectively DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Myst and Riven were popular PC puzzle games from the 1990's. Noodlecake Studios ported them both to mobile. The games take place in a fictional world. You must explore your surroundings, find clues, and solve puzzles. The graphics are surprisingly good in both games. Additional enhancements include a hint guide, a bookmark saving feature, and more. Both games are pay-once titles with no ads or in-app purchases. They make for excellent retro games. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

SEGA Forever games Price: Free / $1.99 each DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY SEGA has a bunch of retro games in their SEGA Forever collection. Some of the titles include Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, Golden Axe, Phantasy Star II, Ristar, Comix Zone, Kid Chameleon, and several others. Each game has their own sets of mechanics. However, they all share a common theme: they're old SEGA games. You can play each one for free with ads. There is an optional $1.99 purchase for removing advertisements. It's a veritable treasure trove of retro games goodness. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Emulators make for great retro gaming. Here are some great ones! 5 best PlayStation emulators for Android The PlayStation was one of the most iconic gaming systems ever released and with it came a slew of legendary games. It dominated the fifth generation of game consoles by a fairly hefty margin when … 5 best SNES emulators for Android Emulators are a valuable part of Android's past. Emulators allowed gamers to play their favorite retro titles on mobile. It provided hours of entertainment for not that much money. Thankfully, there are a decent number …

Stranger Things: The Game Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Stranger Things: The Game is one of the newer retro games. It's a game from the TV show on Netflix. There are a variety of characters to play with. Each one has their own special powers. Your goal is to navigate through the story and solve puzzles with all of their abilities. It features delightful retro graphics, tight controls, and a fun premise. It's more of a promotional game for the show. However, it's also entirely free with no in-app purchases. Thus, it's probably the best totally free option out there for retro games. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Square Enix games Price: Varies DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Square Enix is among the best developers for retro games. They ported many of their old console classics to mobile with a bit of modern flair. Some of the titles include several main Final Fantasy games, several main Dragon Quest games, Adventures of Mana, Secret of Mana, Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy Tactics: WotL, The World Ends With You, and many others. Those looking for jRPG retro games should definitely start here. The games are a bit expensive, though. It's not a bad thing, but something to keep in mind. None of the ports have in-app purchases or advertisements. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Super Phantom Cat Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Super Phantom Cat is an ode to old school platformer games. There is a small story line to drive the game forward a bit. The game also features tight, twitch controls, difficult jumps, a chiptune soundtrack, and more. The controls are customizable and there are even bonus levels. There are few platformers on mobile that play as well as this one. It is technically a freemium game. However, none of the IAPs cost more than $1.99. We found that quite refreshing. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Sky Force Reloaded Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY It doesn't get much more old school than top-down aerial shooters. Sky Force Reloaded is exactly that. It features a bunch of levels, upgradeable ships, simple controls, and plenty of mini-missions to do. The graphics aren't retro, but they are colorful and look good. It is a freemium title with a few of the usual pitfalls. However, it more than makes up for it by being accessible, fun, modern, and old school all at once. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Yodo1 Games Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Yodo1 Games have some of the most popular retro games on mobile. That includes Crossy Road, PAC-MAN 256, Looty Dungeon, Shooty Skies, Rodeo Stampede, Rooms of Doom, and others. Each one uses old school ideas in new ways. For instance, Crossy Road is this generation's Frogger while PAC-MAN 256 keeps a lot of the old aesthetic while adding new game play mechanics. All the games are free to download with in-app purchases. They're also kid friendly and Crossy Road even has online multiplayer. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading! Here are some final recommendations for you! 15 best RPGs for Android RPGs have one of the most loyal followings of any gaming genre. Whether it's Final Fantasy or World of Warcraft, people spend dozens of hours crafting characters, playing story lines, and enjoying themselves. RPGs were … 10 best Android horror games When we first wrote this article a few years ago, the horror games genre wasn't great. There were a few good ones. However, the quality deteriorated quickly after that. The last couple of years have …

If we missed any great retro games for Android, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!