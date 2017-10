Hack and slash games and beat ’em up games bring out the primal fun in video games. The simplicity of the button mashing and the satisfaction of mowing down hundreds of adversaries is one of the core experiences of early video games. There are plenty of games like that on Android. Here are the best hack and slash games on Android!

Bladebound is one of the newer hack and slash games. It also comes with RPG elements. There is a narrative story line that drives the game forward. Additionally, there are a bunch of various attacks and spells to learn. The game also features a ton of gear, boss fights, three difficulty levels, weekly challenges, and more. It's a freemium game and that's a bummer. However, the mechanics are solid and fun.

Dan the Man is one of the better beat 'em up games. It calls itself an action-platformer. You navigate through levels, beat up tons of bad guys, and fight various bosses. The game also includes various gear, character customizations, and a few different game modes. That includes an endless survival mode where you just beat the tar out of stuff for as long as possible. It plays a bit like a retro action platformer. It is a freemium game, though, and that's not so great.

Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed
The Dynasty Warriors franchise is one of the all-time great hack and slash games. The mobile version is the latest release. It features a 50 character roster. Each one has their own sets of skills, moves, and abilities. Additionally, the game keeps the hack and slash mechanics from the console games. It's not quite as good, but it's definitely serviceable. It also includes boss fights, skirmishes, a PvP element, and more. It's a freemium game and that's not a positive trend. Otherwise, it's good for some mindless button mashing.

Nonstop Chuck Norris and Nonstop Knight
Nonstop Chuck Norris and Nonstop Knight are two very excellent beat 'em up games. They're also both basically the same game. You start the game, beat up a bunch of bad guys, level up, and try to keep that going for as long as possible. The game includes boss fights, tons of enemies, gear, and more. The Chuck Norris version also comes with a selection of handy Chuck Norris facts. Both games are freemium titles as well. However, unlike most, these don't require an Internet connection to play. They're offline friendly.

SEGA Forever games
SEGA Forever is an awesome thing. SEGA is slowly porting a bunch of their old Genesis games to mobile. Some of them make for excellent, old school hack and slash games. Kid Chameleon, Altered Beast, and a few others round out a very good selection of games. Unlike most, these aren't freemium. The free versions have ads while the full version don't. They are retro and the controls can be a little weird at times. However, they are relatively cheap, old console games.

School of Chaos
School of Chaos is one of the most entertaining games out there. It's an MMORPG, but in a school. You create a character and then fight with a bunch of other players (students). It boasts thousands of online players, an open world to explore, character customizations, and tons of gear to collect. You can even create quests for others to play if you want to. There's a lot of beat downs in this game and it definitely belongs on this list.

Stickman Legends
Stickman Legends is one of the more popular hack and slash games. It has a lot of mechanics and elements. That includes RPG, shooter, hack and slash, and a couple more. The game is 2D with relatively simple graphics. However, the button mashing in this one is for real. Also included are character upgrades, boss fights, leaderboards, and some little cinematic effects to make it feel more epic. About the only really bad part is that it's a freemium game.

Titan Quest
Titan Quest is a classic PC RPG. It's also one of the better hack and slash games. It's an RPG with a narrative story line. However, the mechanics are pure hack and slash fun, even if it's a tad slower than a typical hack and slash game. The game includes a full, open world, day and night cycles, 30 different character classes, various difficulty levels, and achievements. It's also a pay-once game with no additional in-app purchases. What else is there to say? It's a home run.

Wayward Souls
Wayward Souls is an older hack and slash game. It bills itself as an action-adventure title with rogue game elements. On the other side of the coin, you do spend a lot of time hammering buttons and slaying foes. The game includes multiple difficulties, high replay value, various gear to collect, and tons of ways to play the game. It boasts a single price with no additional in-app purchases. We liked that a lot.

The World Ends With You
The World Ends With You is an RPG by Square Enix. It's also easily the most expensive game on the list. It features simple touch controls, arcade style beat 'em up combat mechanics, and special skills. There is also a narrative story line, high replay value, and a truly excellent soundtrack. The game originally appeared on the Nintendo DS. It still goes for just under $30 on Amazon. That makes the mobile version the cheaper version, believe it or not.

