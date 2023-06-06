Mint Mobile vs Verizon: Can Ryan Reynold's carrier compete with Big Red?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Prepaid carriers used to be looked down on in the US, seen as an option mostly for those with poor credit or little cash to spare. They offered inferior service and tons of compromise. Thankfully this hasn’t been the case for years. Many prepaid carriers have upped their game to the point they can more favorably compete with postpaid options from carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

In this article, we pit one of the most popular prepaid services against the most popular traditional carrier. When it comes to Mint Mobile vs Verizon, which carrier is the better fit for your needs? Let’s take a quick look at the following chart to see what each carrier offers, and then we’ll break it down into more detail below.

Plan Cost Talk & Text Data Extras Plan Verizon MyPlan Unlimited Wecome

Cost $65 for one line

$55 for two lines

$40 for three lines

$30 for four lines

$27 for five lines

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data Unlimited 4G LTE

5G Nationwide

480p streaming

Extras Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

Can add perks for $10 each, including 100GB hotspot data, Apple Music, Apple One, Disney Plus bundle, and more

Plan Verizon MyPlan Unlimited Plus



Cost $80 for one line

$70 for two lines

$55 for three lines

$45 for four lines

$42 for five lines

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data Unlimited 4G LTE

5G Nationwide

Ultra wideband 5G

480p streaming

Extras alk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

Can add perks for $10 each, including 100GB hotspot data, Apple Music, Apple One, Disney Plus bundle, and more

Plan Verizon Prepaid 15GB

Cost $35 w/ autopay

$5 discount after 3 months

$10 discount after 9 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data 15GB of LTE/5G access

480p streaming

Extras $5/day for calls, text, and data in Mexico or Canada

Plan Verizon Unlimited Prepaid

Cost $50 w/ autopay

$5 discount after 3 months

$10 discount after 9 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data Unlimited LTE/5G data

480p streaming

Extras Calling, text, and data in Mexico & Canada

Plan Verizon Unlimited Plus Prepaid

Cost $60 w/ autopay

$5 discount after 3 months

$10 discount after 9 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data Unlimited LTE/5G data, including ultra wideband 5G

480p streaming

Extras Calling, text, and data in Mexico & Canada



Plan Mint 4GB

Cost $75 for three months

$120 for six months

$180 for 12 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data 4GB LTE/5G access

Extras Hotspot up to data limit

Plan Mint 10GB

Cost $105 for three months

$150 for six months

$240 for 12 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data 10GB LTE/5G access

Extras Hotspot up to data limit

Plan Mint 15GB

Cost $135 for three months

$210 for six months

$300 for 12 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data 15GB LTE/5G access

Extras Hotspot up to data limit

Plan Mint Unlimited

Cost $120 for three months

$210 for six months

$360 for 12 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data 40GB premium data

Unlimited 4G/5G

Extras 10GB hotspot access



Mint Mobile vs Verizon: pricing and value

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Winner: Mint Mobile Right now, the economy is in a tough place, and that’s driving many of us to cut costs where we can. This is likely one of the main reasons prepaid phone service has seen so much growth in the last few years. To little surprise, Mint Mobile offers significant savings over Verizon’s postpaid and prepaid offerings. However, there is a catch: you have to pay for months of service in advance to see truly substantial discounts.

Mint Mobile lets you start with a 3-month offer that gives you its highest discount rate. As an example, the 4GB plan is $45 for the first three months, but after that, it goes up to $75 for three months unless you switch to a six or 12-month plan. The yearly plan sees the best discounts, as a year of service will cost you the equivalent of $15 a month.

Mint Mobile’s yearly plans range from $180/yearly to $360/yearly — which is the equivalent of $15 to $30 a month. In contrast, Verizon’s plans range from $35 to $80 a line. Of course, Verizon has the advantage of family discounts. Mint Mobile also bundles things for families, but the discount rates aren’t much different than what you’d pay when getting a single line.

One big difference between Mint and Verizon is the way they handle data allotments. Verizon only has one limited plan with 15GB of data. You can use it for mobile data as well as a hotspot, but when you’re out, there is no more data for the month. Mint Mobile has several data plans going from as little as 4GB to its “Unlimited” plan, which actually only gives you 40GB of data. After you hit those caps? You’ll get unlimited speed on every plan, just only at 600Kbps.

Mint Mobile coverage vs Verizon: how do they compare?

Mint Mobile

Winner: Verizon Verizon’s network needs no introduction as Big Red is known for its extensive US-wide network. While it’s not without its dead zones, Verizon tends to be a reliable option almost anywhere you travel. Just keep in mind that its prepaid packages won’t have the same roaming agreements as the postpaid options, so they might have a few more dead zones in certain rural areas particularly. You can take a closer look at their 4G and 5G coverage by looking at Verizon’s official coverage map.

Mint Mobile works a bit differently, as it’s what they call an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator). The short explanation is that Mint doesn’t have its own towers and instead buys wholesale coverage from T-Mobile and resells it to consumers at a discounted price. The good news is that T-Mobile’s coverage is pretty solid, even if not as extensive as Verizon’s. T-Mobile claims 99% of Americans can receive 4G LTE reception — of course, that stat might not translate perfectly to Mint Mobile as an MVNO.

While it will likely come very close, big carriers tend to have roaming agreements, at least for their postpaid plans, which sometimes help fill in the holes in their coverage. Mint Mobile wouldn’t have that arrangement in place. Just something to keep in mind. For a better idea of their coverage, be sure to check out Mint’s official coverage map.

Another consideration is deprioritization, which applies to Verizon prepaid plans and all of Mint Mobile’s plans.

Verizon will always prioritize its own postpaid plans and then its prepaid options. T-Mobile does the same. That means Mint Mobile may see deprioritization in times of extreme congestion. In most cases, this shouldn’t hinder using your phone; it just means you might not always get the same exact speeds as you would with a T-Mobile postpaid account.

Mint Mobile vs Verizon: Extras, perks, and promotions

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Winner: Verizon Mint Mobile is a no-frills option when it comes to extras, though it does give you free calling to Mexico and Canada. There are also low rates available for calling 160 other countries as well.

As for promotions, Mint often runs specials on phones. In fact, right now, you can get bring your number to Mint, and you can get a discount on the Google Pixel 7, as well as a discount on phone service. You’ll pay just $199 for the device, and any device plan will be yours for half off. For example, the 4GB plan and the Pixel 7 would only cost you $289 in total. That’s a super good deal, to say the least.

Turning to Verizon, there are so many promotions, and trade-in offers that it’s hard for Mint to compete. Right now, there’s a Pixel 7a promotion that lets you get the phone for free; no trade-in is required. There are also discounts on the Galaxy S23 range, iPhone range, and more. Check out our deals guide for more of the best Verizon deals.

Verizon used to offer a ton of perks, but now it takes a different approach. All plans give you international access in Mexico and Canada, but perks like streaming services and cloud storage are now optional add-ons. Most add-ons cost $10 each a month.

The total list of optional perks is currently: Disney Bundle (Hulu, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus)

2TB Cloud Storage

100GB Mobile hotspot

Walmart+ Membership

Apple One

Apple Music Family

Smartwatch Data

3 TravelPass Days

Mint Mobile vs Verizon: Phone selection

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Winner: Tie Verizon is compatible with pretty much every major phone sold in the United States and offers a wide range of brands such as Samsung, Google, Apple, and Motorola. This includes popular phones like the Galaxy S23, Pixel 7, and iPhone 14, to name a few. You can check out their full list of phones on the Verizon website.

Mint Mobile is surprisingly just as extensive. There are phones from OnePlus, LG, Motorola, Samsung, TCL, Alcatel, Google, Apple, and much more. There are a few different buying options as well.

First, you can sign up for a “phone deal” and get six months of service for free. You have the option of paying for the phone upfront or at a monthly rate, thanks to Mint’s partnership with Affirm. You’ll have to have qualifying credit, of course.

Not every phone Mint offers is compatible with the Phone Deal packages, so if you are interested in a phone that isn’t eligible, you also have the option of just buying a phone outright or with Affirm, but without the bonus six months of free service. You can take a look at their complete list of phones at their official site.

Regardless of which service you choose, both also allow you to bring your own device as long as it’s compatible with their network. Sometimes buying unlocked can actually be cheaper, as well as give you more options than you’d get solely from the carrier. For more phone options check out our guide to the best Android phones and best cheap phones.

Mint Mobile vs Verizon: Which carrier is right for you?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Technically Verizon had more wins than T-Mobile, but perks and promotions can be pretty subjective. Not everyone wants or cares about the extra perks Verizon can add, so it’s really closer to a tie there, too — I just opted to give Verizon the win because it does offer more (though you pay a lot for it).

Ultimately there are a lot of great things about both carriers, and there’s really no clear winner. It’s all down to you. In the end, Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier, and it’s going to have a few compromises to keep costs down. Those compromises result in a very good value though.

If you live in an area with strong T-Mobile coverage and are looking to save money, Mint Mobile is really hard to pass on. It’s the kind of service where you can pay for a whole year at tax time and then completely forget about it. Of course, you’ll also have slower speeds than what you could get at Verizon, especially during peaks. That’s just the nature of an MVNO.

Verizon is the better choice if you don’t get great T-Mobile coverage or just really want the fastest speeds possible. It also has extras like perks, even if these aren’t free like they used to be. You’ll also find roaming and just general coverage are going to be stronger with Big Red.

Like Verizon’s network but want deeper savings? You’d do well to check out US Mobile or Visible, both of which operate on Verizon’s network. If you are interested in Mint but don’t like the idea of slower speeds in congestion, you could also consider T-Mobile directly. It’s going to be more expensive than Mint, but typically still a cheaper option than Verizon.

