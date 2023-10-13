Mint gives you a Pixel 8 and 12-month plan for less than the phone price

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Mint Mobile might just have the best Google Pixel 8 deals on the internet. Most of the offers on the new Android phones either give you a free gift when you pay full price or require you to commit to a long and expensive carrier contract. Mint has struck the sweet spot in between the two, offering you the phone, a data plan, and a free device, all for less than the retail price of the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 Bundle deal starts out by giving you the handset for $579, which is already a $120 discount. You then pair it with one of Mint’s low-cost data plans. These are even more affordable as part of the bundle, as you get 12 months of coverage for the price of six. You then also get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro worth $199.

If you choose the 5GB data plan, a 12-month subscription worth $180 is reduced to $90. The combined cost of the phone, the plan, and the Pixel Buds Pro ends up at just $669 — $30 less than if you were just buying the unlocked phone off the shelf. The total value of the savings you’re making is $409.

The Mint Pixel 8 Pro bundle deal is similarly impressive. It starts with $170 off the handset, the same plan savings, and a free gift. The last of those is a free Pixel Watch 2 when you choose the larger Pixel handset, so you’re getting the latest wearable on the market, worth $349.99, for nothing.

When we put the bundle together using the 12-month 5GB plan again, the total you’d be paying this time is $919. That’s $80 less than the retail price of the fantastic smartphone alone and a total savings of $609.

In both cases, you can upgrade the plan to unlimited data for just $90 more. Those are pretty fantastic offers in our book.

