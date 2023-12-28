How to create collaborative playlists on Spotify

Have you ever wanted to create a playlist that you could edit with other people? In the typical road trip scenario, those in the front seats often control the music. But imagine having the power to add your favorite songs without moving an inch. With a collaborative playlist on Spotify, this becomes a reality, and the best part? You don’t need a Spotify Premium membership to create or join one. It’s a feature accessible to all. In this guide, we’ll explore the quick, easy, and enjoyable process of making a collaborative playlist in Spotify.

How to make a collaborative playlist on Spotify (Android & iOS) The Spotify mobile app is the primary mode through which most people listen to music and manage their playlists. To create a collaborative playlist on Spotify, follow these steps: Open the Spotify mobile app and tap the Your Library tab in the bottom toolbar.

tab in the bottom toolbar. Above your Liked Songs and other buttons, tap the + button and select Playlists.

Name the playlist as you like. Press the Invite Collaborators button, represented by a silhouette of a head and shoulders with a plus sign in front. The share menu will pop up, allowing you to choose either to Copy Link to copy the link and send it directly to your friends or share the link through various social media platforms.

How to make a collaborative playlist on Spotify (desktop) To create a collaborative playlist on Spotify, whether using the Spotify web or desktop app, follow these steps: Next to Your Library , click on the + icon and select Create a new playlist .

, click on the icon and select . Spotify will create the playlist for you. Click on the playlist name to edit its information.

While editing the playlist’s name, you can also add a description and a cover photo. Once you’re done, click Save .

. Click on the Invite Collaborators button, represented by a silhouette of a head and shoulders with a plus sign in front. It will automatically copy the link to your clipboard, and now you can send that link to your friends.

How to make your Spotify playlists private Making a collaborative playlist private effectively removes it from public view and disables further collaborative editing. It transforms into a private playlist exclusively accessible to individuals who have been invited.

To make your Spotify playlists private:

On mobile: Open Spotify and go to the playlist you want to make private. Click on the three dots ( … ) button. Choose Make Private from the options and confirm the selection.

On desktop: Access Spotify and locate the playlist you wish to set as private.

Click on the three dots ( … ) button and select the option Make Private.

How to remove someone from a collaborative playlist To remove someone from a collaborative playlist:

On mobile: Open the playlist and tap on the collaborators’ names below the playlist title.

Next to the person you want to remove, tap on the three dots button.

Choose between Remove as collaborator (revokes editing privileges but allows continued listening with a saved link) or Remove from playlist (completely restricts access to the playlist).

On desktop: Open the playlist and click on the collaborators’ names below the playlist title.

Next to the person you want to remove, click on the down arrow button.

Choose between Remove as collaborator (revokes editing privileges but allows continued listening with a saved link) or Remove from playlist (completely restricts access to the playlist).

FAQs

Are collaborative playlists only for Spotify Premium members? No, you don’t need to be a Spotify Premium member to create a collaborative playlist. Furthermore, you don’t need to be a Spotify Premium member to join as a collaborator on somebody else’s collaborative playlist. This is a feature everyone can access.

How many people can edit one playlist? In terms of how many people can collaborate on a playlist, there is no limit.

Can anyone edit a collaborative playlist? Anyone on Spotify who has access to the collaborative playlist link can edit the playlist. If they don’t have the link, they have no way to access and edit the playlist.

Can I create collaborative playlists on the Spotify web player? No. The Spotify web player doesn’t incorporate the collaborative playlist creation function.

