Spotify now offers TV-style recaps for audiobooks

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify has announced that it now offers audio recaps for audiobooks, akin to “previously on” recaps in TV shows.

The company is also expanding the Page Match feature to more languages.

US and UK users can finally buy physical books on the platform, starting with Android owners.

Spotify has offered audiobooks for a few years now, and it’s brought several new features and improvements to the service since then. Now, the music-streaming platform has announced a few more features.

Spotify revealed that its Page Match feature, which it announced in February, is now available in over 30 additional languages (including French and German). Page Match lets you use the Spotify mobile app to scan a page in a physical book with your camera. The Spotify app will then find that same spot in the audiobook, allowing you to pick up where you left off.

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The company also announced that Audiobook Recaps are now available on Android. The feature debuted in November as part of a beta on iOS, so it’s certainly been a while between the initial release and Android rollout. As the name implies, Audiobook Recaps deliver short audio recaps of your progress to date. Spotify likened this feature to the “previously on” recaps in TV shows. Either way, this could be handy if you’re returning to an audiobook after a long time. I’m also guessing this could be useful if you’re simply reading a long book and struggling to keep track of everything.

The music-streaming service also announced a physical bookshop on the platform earlier this year, and it’s now live on Android in the US and UK. Meanwhile, iPhone owners can start buying physical books from next week.

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