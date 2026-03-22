Google TV projectors are becoming more social, and I'm not against it

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I remember when using a projector for an outdoor movie felt like the highlight of the summer. You’d dig out your oversized boxy projector along with a coil of extension cords and spend an obnoxious amount of time getting everything lined up. Around dusk, you’d invite over the neighbors and anxiously wait for the sun to dip. Large-scale screenings weren’t spur-of-the-moment; they were the main event. These days, that dynamic is starting to change. Google TV projectors are cramming in more social features while streamlining core functions for a much easier experience.

What social features are you interested in on a portable projector? 0 votes Ambient lighting NaN % Built-in speakers for use beyond screenings NaN % Content sharing NaN % Display filters NaN %

A growing social trend

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I’ve been testing portable Google TV projectors for a while now. As companies clamor to stand out in this expanding market, the shift I keep noticing is how projectors are being positioned in our homes. Rather than solely focusing on bigger screens, brighter images, and quieter fans, brands like Epson, Samsung, and XGIMI are building features that make projectors feel more like hubs than single-use devices. They’re also making their models more approachable and user-friendly, dropping the mass-effort setup of my childhood summers in favor of an experience that fits into everyday life.

One of the most recent examples is Epson’s Lifestudio lineup. To start, the name all but announces these projectors are intended as lifestyle products. Designed to drop into your living room, the lineup features modest builds, home-friendly aesthetics, and streamlined auto setup tools. They also pack Google TV, meaning I can fire up my Lifestudio Flex Plus for my nightly Netflix fix, not just official movie nights. That alone makes Epson’s projectors feel less like events and more like everyday screens.

Meanwhile, the Lifestudio platform introduces specific social features. Instead of treating the projector like a one-way display, users (as in guests too) can upload photos and videos into a shared session. The screen becomes a live feed of whatever the group wants to throw onto it, whether it’s a nostalgic slideshow, a travel recap, or just a messy mix of everyone’s camera roll.

Ambient lighting, sound, and more

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Following the same trend, when XGIMI launched the Vibe One in October, it touted how the device fits into a group setting. The projector is small, colorful, and flexible, designed to live on a side table or get tossed into a bag and brought to a hangout.

Beyond expected features, the projector includes an ambient lighting mode with multiple color options, can double as a Bluetooth speaker with lighting effects, and even tilts into a dedicated mood light. In other words, XGIMI wants to set the tone at my hangouts even when I’m not projecting.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Likewise, recent MoGo models add music-synced lighting and interchangeable filters that create effects like sunset tones and atmospheric backdrops. I’m almost embarrassed to admit how much time I’ve spent playing with these solo, when they are clearly meant for a crowd. Whether I’m entertaining my toddler with moon phases or splashing a fun vibe on the wall for a gathering, the filters make the MoGo 4 feel a little bit more than just a projector. Add in that it’s compact, battery powered, and packs Google TV, and its convenience keeps it in my regular rotation.

Again, XGIMI isn’t alone. Devices like The Freestyle by Samsung or the BenQ GV32 focus on portability, flexible placement, and ambient modes that let the projector serve a purpose even when users aren’t actively watching something. They all maintain small footprints, designed to enjoy a permanent spot in your home rather than being stored away between sessions. Put all of that together, and the role of a projector starts to look a little different.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Portable projectors as TV replacements

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

For years, TVs have been the default social screen in the home, mostly because they’re always ready to go. Projectors, meanwhile, have always felt more intentional and reserved for a specific occasion or dedicated theater room. Smaller, more attractive builds, batteries, and auto setup made projectors feel portable. Features like content sharing, ambient lighting effects, and built-in speakers suggest manufacturers are trying to give projectors more responsibility.

Projectors are moving beyond scheduled viewing into flexible devices that can jump into the moment instead of defining it. And after years of treating projected movie nights like special treats, I’m all for a future where they’re just part of the hangout.

See price at Amazon 15 % off Epson Lifestudio Flex Plus Clean mid-century design with an integrated tilting/rotating stand

Built-in Google TV, Chromecast, and Google Assistant

Solid 3LCD picture quality with no rainbow artifacts

See price at Amazon Save $150.00

Follow