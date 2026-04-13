The awesome Nebula P1i Portable Projector has never been cheaper than this!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Are you looking to spice up your movie nights with a new projector? I must say, the Nebula P1i Portable Projector is about the funnest one I’ve seen, and it is currently at a record low price, saving you $74. Buy the Nebula P1i Portable Projector for just $295 ($74 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. It’s a record-low price we’ve only seen once in the past. You might want to take advantage of the sale before it’s gone!

Soundcore Nebula P1i Smart Projector Soundcore Nebula P1i Smart Projector The Soundcore Nebula P1i is a compact 1080p portable projector with Google TV, 380 ANSI lumens brightness, and dual 10W flippable Dolby Audio speakers — paired with auto focus/keystone setup and an all-in-one design built for easy, flexible home or outdoor viewing. See price at Amazon Save $74.00 Limited Time Deal!

Portable projectors are way cool, and I can no longer see myself living without one. I own a Yaber T2, which is great. I swear, I didn’t get the itch to upgrade until I saw this one. The Nebula P1i is truly special. The portable projector has a sleek design, and it’s pretty small, measuring only 7.20 × 8.04 × 8.99in. It’s super easy to carry around, and you can even take it on your outdoor adventures.

Once you get it running, this projector is quite nice. It can project up to 150 inches, features Full HD resolution, and delivers 380 lumens of brightness. Now, the image is nice, but it’s nothing out of this world. What truly sets the Nebula P1i apart is its audio quality. This is why it is actually part of the Soundcore brand.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

See those things sticking out on the sides? They are speakers. They flip out and rotate, allowing you to direct the speakers at any angle. They get pretty loud, too, delivering 10W each. This is nice to see, as audio quality is one area where projectors didn’t use to do great. Of course, you can always upgrade to the best Bluetooth speakers if you feel the built-in ones just aren’t enough. Something really cool about the Soundcore Nebula P1i Portable Projector is that it is self-contained, so it doesn’t need any external sources to operate. It runs on Google TV, which means you can just run streaming apps directly from the integrated operating system. It also works with Google Cast and Nebula Cast. Of course, the HDMI port is another option if you prefer a wired connection.

My only gripe with this one is that it has no internal battery, so it needs to be plugged in to work. Otherwise, it is easily the coolest portable projector at its price range, at least for now. Go get it while it is on sale! Remember, this is a record-low price.

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