Netflix is prepping a mobile revamp with a TikTok-style vertical video feed and all

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Netflix says its updated mobile app will launch at the end of April with a vertical video discovery feed.

The company says the redesign reflects its broader entertainment push and changing mobile viewing habits.

Netflix was already testing a TikTok-style feed last year, so this looks akin to a wider rollout.

Netflix started trialing a TikTok-style feed last year, and now it looks ready to become a prominent part of the mobile app. The company says an updated mobile experience is coming at the end of April, complete with a vertical video discovery feed.

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Netflix revealed the app revamp in its Q1 2026 shareholder letter (via The Verge), saying the redesign will “better reflect our expanding entertainment offering” and make it easier for members to engage “how and when they want.” The company further justifies its move by noting that the lines between entertainment on TVs and mobile devices are blurring. Netflix says its newer push into video podcasts is already over-indexing on mobile and during daytime viewing, so it clearly sees more room to keep people browsing on their phones.

This won’t come as much of a surprise to many subscribers. Netflix was already testing a vertical video feed on mobile that let you swipe through clips from shows and movies, then tap to watch, save, or share them. It was also trialing a generative AI search tool built around more natural-language prompts.

Further insight into what the updated app will actually look like isn’t yet public, but vertical video is clearly the direction of travel for many platforms in 2026. In any case, given the timeframe outlined, we won’t have long to wait to find out more.

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