You can now get YouTube Premium at half price for a full year, but there's a catch

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is now offering users who upgrade to its Google AI Pro plan a 50% discount on an annual YouTube Premium subscription.

The limited-time offer is only available in the US and a few other countries.

After 12 months, the service will auto-renew at a reduced rate as part of a Google One bundle.

Google is rolling out a new perk to boost its AI subscriptions. In a post on X, the company announced that users who upgrade to its Google AI Pro plan can now get 50% off YouTube Premium for a full year.

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That means if you get the $19.99/month Google AI Pro plan, you also get ad-free YouTube viewing, background playback, and offline downloads, along with expanded access to Gemini features. Frankly, this sounds like a great deal. Google is clearly positioning this as a value-add for power users who are already paying for the company’s AI tools.

We’ve got a special surprise for our Gemini power users. Now when you upgrade to the Google AI Pro plan you can get 50% off @YouTube Premium for a full year. That’s ad-free videos, background play, and offline downloads for the ultimate Google experience bundled with higher… pic.twitter.com/t8NKOIyLNf — Google Gemini (@GeminiApp) April 15, 2026

The timing of the offer is also notable. YouTube Premium has become significantly more expensive over the years. In the US, the individual monthly plan now starts at $15.99, and the annual plan has increased from $139.99 to $159.99.

With the 50% discount on the annual YouTube Premium plan, Google AI Pro users will pay just $80 for the streaming service for the whole year.

Unfortunately, the new Gemini bundle doesn’t lower the base monthly price of YouTube Premium. It effectively halves the cost for eligible users upgrading to the AI Pro Plan.

How will you react to the YouTube Premium price hike? 1938 votes I’m keeping it: The value (no ads, YT Music) is still worth the price. 43 % I’m canceling: It’s officially outside of my budget now. 19 % I’m switching plans: I might drop to the Lite plan or leave a Family plan. 9 % I don't subscribe to YouTube Premium, and don't plan to do so. 30 %

Moreover, Google says this is a limited-time offer available for users in the US, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan. The upgrade discount is also valid only until April 29, so you still have some days left to claim it.

After 12 months of discounted YouTube Premium, the service will auto-renew at a reduced rate as part of a Google One bundle.

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