Are you getting ready to get yourself a Samsung Galaxy Ring? It’s a pretty expensive wearable at $400, so you want to make sure you don’t damage it while taking a shower or swimming. And since a ring is not usually something you need to take off for these activities, it makes sense to wonder if the Samsung Galaxy Ring is waterproof.

QUICK ANSWER The Samsung Galaxy Ring isn't waterproof; it is water-resistant. That said, it is much more resistant than other tech. Aside from having an IP68 rating, it is also certified with a 10 ATM rating. Keep reading to get all the details.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Ring waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has two certifications: It has an IP68 rating and a 10 ATM rating. This makes it more water-resistant than most traditional tech products, but we still wouldn’t call it “waterproof,” as it has limitations.

The IP68 rating tells us it can handle both liquids and solids, such as dust. This rating tells us the unit can be submerged up to six feet for as long as 30 minutes. Additionally, the 10 ATM rating lets us know it can also go as deep as 100 meters for up to 10 minutes.

Another extra benefit is that Samsung has conducted these tests with 5% salt water and 4ppm chlorine water, which is more than other tech products can handle. This means that it should be safe to go swimming with the Galaxy Ring, even in pools and the ocean. Normally, IP ratings only cover fresh water exposure.

All that said, Samsung is still quick to give you the usual warning:

Water resistance is not a permanent condition and can diminish over time.

Sammy also lets us know you should rinse the Ring with fresh water and dry it, if it has been exposed to salt water. Also keep in mind that water damage usually isn’t covered under the warranty. While Samsung isn’t clear about this right now, we can assume the same applies to the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

FAQs

Can I take a shower with the Samsung Galaxy Ring on? We tend not to recommend taking a shower with electronics. It’s better to avoid it, if you can, as water resistance isn’t a permanent solution, and the seals can degrade over time. That said, it is safer than usual to take the Samsung Galaxy Ring along for a shower. Aside from having an IP68 rating, it has a 10 ATM rating. This means it can be submerged up to six feet for 30 minutes, or 100 meters for 10 minutes. A shower will be considered very light liquid exposure, compared to what the Galaxy Ring is said to be able to handle.

Does water damage void my Samsung Galaxy Ring warranty? Samsung isn’t as clear as usual on this matter, with the Samsung Galaxy Ring. That said, water damage will almost always void tech warranties, and this has long been the case with previous water-resistant Samsung devices.

Can I take the Samsung Galaxy Ring swimming at the ocean? How about a pool? Again, we won’t recommend that you purposely expose your technology to liquids, especially in the case of salt or chlorinated water, which can more quickly damage seals. That said, this is one of very few products that have gone through 5% salt water and 4ppm chlorine water. This means it’s safer to take this device into said environments, at least compared to other tech.

