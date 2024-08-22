Apple Ring wishlist: All the features I want to see

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As smart ring competitions continues to expand, there is still one name seemingly MIA: Apple has yet to join the fray. We’ve seen a handful of rumors and suggestions that the company has considered making a ring in the past, but I’m eager to unravel more concrete details. Until then, here’s everything I would love to see on a potential Apple smart ring.

Seamless integration The pinnacle of Apple’s ecosystem is its deeply integrated platform. From phones to tablets to watches, Apple products simply work well together. My hope for an Apple smart ring is that the device will seamlessly blend into the existing portfolio and offer even more effective integration than what we’re seeing on Samsung’s Galaxy Ring.

A comfortable, elegant design

It goes without saying that a smart ring needs to be comfortable and attractive, and at this point, most available models look relatively similar. The base requirements are that the design be small, lightweight, ergonomic, and able to blend with modern jewelry. I would love to see Apple raise the bar by delivering an even thinner design that is more suitable for smaller fingers. Most existing options look a lot like a men’s traditional wedding band. I would also be interested to see new colorways and, if possible, alternative materials.

Week-long battery life (at least)

Battery life is not where the Apple Watch line shines, even after ten generations. However, while single-day battery life on a wrist-based wearable can be outweighed by a powerful user experience, a smart ring really needs impressive power specs to be worth buying. If Apple were to venture into smart rings, the company absolutely needs to match the competition in this regard. I would say week long battery life, at a minimum, should be a top feature of a potential Apple smart ring.

I am also particularly smitten by the charging case of the Samsung Galaxy Ring. I love the clamshell design, transparent build, and, most importantly, built-in battery. This portable option allows for on-the-go charging and is much more secure than the puck-style chargers used by other smartwatch brands. I would love to see Apple mimic this choice.

A reasonable, one-time fee Despite their tiny packaging, smart rings are not cheap. Samsung’s new Galaxy Ring costs roughly $400, which is comparable to a full-fledged smartwatch. While I understand the value of the tech on board and the cost of manufacturing, I would like to see Apple launch a smart ring at a more approachable price point. I am also deeply opposed to subscription fees, and I am keeping my fingers crossed that the company won’t jump on that bandwagon.

Effective fitness tracking

One aspect of the smart ring experience that is still lacking across the board is effective fitness tracking. Some brands have developed decent automatic workout detection, such as the Oura Ring 3, but no one has yet built a reliable tool kit for serious athletes. Partially, this is simply the product of such a tiny form factor and its limitations. However, I would love to see Apple leap whatever hurdles necessary to make a ring that can truly be used as a workout companion.

Will there be an Apple Ring?

With a company as big as Apple, its hard to ever predict its direction. Given the growing popularity of smart rings, though, it is absolutely within reason to expect Apple to jump on board. In fact, we’ve seen some historical indicators that the form factor is already in the company’s mind.

In the summer of 2023, AppleInsider reported that Apple had been granted a patent for a “ring input device with pressure-sensitive input.” The patent described a ring that could receive notifications, generate vibrations, and send data to companion devices like smartwatches. That sounds an awful lot like the smart rings adorning fingers today. What’s more, that patent isn’t the first Apple has filed or the first we’ve heard of the company considering this space. Apple has been considering the potential of a finger-based wearable as far back as 2015, when a patent showed the company brainstorming a sensor-packed smart ring with features similar to the Apple Watch.

The form factor has come a long way since Apple’s early musings, but it’s clear the company has at least had its head in the game all along (just not a physical device). I am hopeful Apple with eventually add a smart ring to its wearables lineup.

Should you wait for the Apple Ring? I almost never recommend waiting for a brand-new, untested device line, let alone one with so little proof it’s heading our way. The fact is, health and fitness goals aren’t worth putting off, and the best purchase is the one you can make now. To this end, I recommend the Oura Ring 3 ($299.99 at Oura) to any iOS user looking for a smart ring. The device is well-established, with a solid companion app and a great track record. It’s also compatible with Android phones as well.

If, however, you are locked into the Samsung ecosystem, I recommend taking a look at the Galaxy Ring ($399.99 at Amazon). It offers unique integration with Samsung’s existing platform and devices. On the other hand, if you are locked into Apple’s ecosystem and form factor isn’t a deal breaker, I recommend the Apple Watch Series 9 ($392.67 at Amazon).

