Take a peek under the hood of the new Samsung Galaxy lineup

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 hinges look just as robust as you’d expect, given Samsung’s experience with foldables.

Selling the Galaxy Ring in nine different sizes means Samsung has to build just as many different circuits

Samsung’s new Exynos W1000 may not be much to look at, but we can’t deny its performance.

The latest wave of Samsung mobile gear has just gone official at Unpacked, bringing us not just the newest generation of the company’s foldables and smartwatches, but also marking its first foray into the world of smart rings. We’ve been hugely curious to see how the latter, especially, would come together, so we’d be best able to answer your questions about the Samsung Galaxy Ring, what it can do, and how it does it. Well, what better way to start understanding how something ticks than to rip it apart?

Samsung loves showing off its engineering and design prowess, so it’s no surprise that at today’s Unpacked in Paris, the company set up a few “X-ray” displays highlighting the internal components and construction of its hardware roster. Nicolas La Rocco of ComputerBase managed to snap some pics of the gallery, letting us take an up-close look from the comfort of home.

First up, we’ve got the Galaxy Ring (above), and just as Samsung makes the wearable in nine different ring sizes, it has to produce nine variants of the flexible circuit board within — although those longest two on the far right look basically the same size to our eyes. This strip houses all the ring’s sensors, letting them wrap around your finger.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 sticks with the company’s tried-but-true look, and while that means there’s not a ton interesting going on with the exterior, there are some important new additions under the hood. Maybe the biggest there is the presence of the just-announced Exynos W1000 chip. It may not look like much here, but the 5nm component features a 5-core design and our initial impressions have been quite positive, noting the Watch 7’s smooth performance.

Samsung can never seem to find enough hours in the day to talk about the hinges around which its foldables are built. To its credit, these are fantastically elaborate mechanical constructions, full of tiny moving parts working in perfect sync with each other. While we know that Samsung goes to some length to try and keep dirt and grit out of these critical areas, looking at them all exposed on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 like this, it’s hard to avoid those very anxiety-inducing thoughts.

You can really appreciate just how interconnected all these tiny bits are when getting up close with the Galaxy Z Flip 6‘s hinge like this — all those delicate gears need to be moving in perfect harmony, each and every time you go to open your phone. That’s a huge reliability mountain to climb, but after making foldables for as long as it has, Samsung has got to be feeling pretty confident in its engineering acumen by this point.

If all this intimate photography of Samsung’s exposed hardware has you excited to take some of it home, your opportunity is arriving soon. Pre-orders for all these devices have already opened, with general availability set to get underway on July 24, 2024.

