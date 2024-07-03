Samsung's new 3nm SoC could give the Galaxy Watch 7 a performance boost

Samsung

A recent leak highlighting the specifications of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra revealed that the next-gen smartwatches could feature a new Exynos W1000 chip. While we didn’t have any information about the SoC at the time, Samsung has now shared all the juicy details with its latest announcement.

The new Exynos W1000 chip is built using a 3nm fabrication process, and it packs a 5-core CPU with one ARM Cortex-A78 core and four Cortex-A55 cores. Samsung claims that the new architecture will result in up to 3.4x faster single-core performance, 3.7x faster multi-core performance, and 2.7x quicker app launch times compared to the Galaxy Watch 6’s Exynos W930. However, the new chip has the same ARM Mali-G68 MP2 GPU as the older model, which supports displays up to 960 x 540 pixels.

Samsung adds that the Exynos W1000 utilizes Fan-Out Panel-Level Packaging (FOPLP) to offer better thermal management in a compact form factor, and it even integrates LPDDR5 RAM, 32GB eMMC storage, and power management IC on the same package for improved efficiency.

The Exynos W1000 also comes with a 2.5D always-on display (AoD) engine that unlocks support for higher-quality watch faces in the AoD mode and it includes the usual suite of connectivity features, including NFC, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth LE, and GPS.

The improvements in the new Exynos W1000 chip could result in massive performance gains and better battery life on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. We won’t have to wait too long to know for sure, as Samsung will officially unveil the smartwatches on July 10.

