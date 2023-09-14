HUAWEI Watch GT 4 review: Should you buy it?

HUAWEI Watch GT 4 HUAWEI's most popular smartwatch line sets its sights on the style conscious. The HUAWEI Watch GT 4 series is not just about looks – you’ll still get the same great battery life, health tracking, and build quality as before. More new software features further bridge the gap between HUAWEI's historically lean approach to software, making the Watch GT 4 the most comprehensive affordable smartwatch HUAWEI has made.

Should you buy the HUAWEI Watch GT 4?

The days of HUAWEI watches being a super stripped-back software experience compared to other mainstream smartwatches are long gone. Over the years, HUAWEI has steadily chipped away at the mainstream feature set and caught up with the pack, all the while adding other unique features few others offer. The HUAWEI Watch GT 4 is easily the most feature-rich GT series watch yet, adding the new calorie counter and health community aspects of the more expensive HUAWEI Watch 4. It also adds support for even more sports and activity modes for fitness tracking and improves the accuracy and reliability of sensors and GPS.

All of these under-the-hood improvements are largely overshadowed, however, by the distinctly fashion-forward look of some models of the GT 4, including the steel version I tested with the integrated bracelet design. HUAWEI tells me this design was popular in regular watches from the 70s and is seeing a comeback. While I don’t personally love it, to each their own. I’m also not a huge fan of the octagonal shape of the puck but HUAWEI assures me it has a long history in Swiss watchmaking. The good news is that if one version of the GT 4 doesn’t appeal to your particular tastes, there are a bunch of other styles on offer, from sporty to delicate, and two sizes to choose from, at 46mm and 41mm.

Fitness tracking and health metrics have always been a strong suit of HUAWEI's wearables.

Fitness tracking and health metrics have always been a strong suit of HUAWEI’s wearables, barring the occasional hiccup. I’ve previously found them to be highly accurate when compared to my Polar H10 chest strap and even to the Apple Watch. In my testing of the GT 4, the same results held true. I found the HUAWEI Watch GT 4’s TruSeen 5.5+ heart rate tracking to fall within a +/-3% range when compared to the Polar H10 — this is even better than HUAWEI’s claimed +/-5%.

Some common activities like walking and running can be automatically detected and tracked. Many more can be activated manually, providing even more specific analysis of whatever type of activity you do, whether it’s cross-country skiing, skipping, or triathlon. I mostly rode and ran with the GT 4 and found its tracking and analysis to be in line with what I got from the HUAWEI Watch Ultimate I was previously wearing and what I know my usual metrics to be for regular routes. I have no concerns recommending the Watch GT 4’s ability to accurately track health data.

Some of the new features are particularly interesting, including a calorie counter and sleep-breathing awareness function. As you would expect, the calorie counter lets you upload caloric info for several meals per day, including snacks, leave notes (and even photos), add meal times, and set target intake figures so you can accurately monitor your caloric deficit. Data entry is done through the HUAWEI Health app under the Weight tab but you can access an overview on the GT 4 via the Stay Fit app and add a new weight record from your wrist. Sleep breathing simply monitors your breathing during sleep and reports any irregularities or interruptions. I guess my breathing is fine as I only got normal readings, but this could be a great addition for those wanting a closer ear on their nocturnal breathing habits.

All the other regular features are here too: sleep stage analysis, stress level monitoring, skin temperature, SpO2, activity rings, step counter, heart rate tracking, and breathing exercises. You can export your health data and sync stats with third-party apps like Strava, Komoot, and Adidas Running. Some apps are not supported in some countries (or on. iPhone) so your mileage may vary and the App Gallery is still woefully underpopulated with the only real standouts being the calculator and Spotify controller. Some regions don’t have access to the watch face gallery either but if you do there are thousands of options both free and paid to suit every need.

I particularly like the fresh new UI on the Watch GT 4 and hope it comes to other wearables in HUAWEI’s lineup. The old UI was getting a little dated in my opinion, so a fresh coat of paint is appreciated and makes the watch look and feel a bit newer on the outside. This is especially helpful considering the relatively dated internal components HUAWEI has been using for several generations of smartwatches. Despite this, the GT 4 doesn’t lag or hang, and navigating the UI is seamless and intuitive. The screen is also great and is easily readable outdoors in bright sunlight.

The biggest selling point for any HUAWEI wearable is always outstanding battery life, and the Watch GT 4 delivers. I’m yet to encounter a HUAWEI wearable that doesn’t live up to its stated battery life claims, give or take a day or two, which is largely dependent on usage. I would consider myself a relatively heavy smartwatch user. I check it countless times a day, occasionally play music on it, use GPS to track a few runs and rides and leave all the health tracking options enabled. I don’t use the always-on display, however, and leave it in sleep mode after 9PM. so the screen doesn’t illuminate when I lift my wrist. In the 10 days I’ve been using it, I’m down to 31% remaining, right on track for hitting the claimed 14 days. The Watch GT 4 charges wirelessly with an included charging puck.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 4 delivers on its promised 14-day battery life.

HUAWEI is proudly touting the new “sunflower” GPS in the Watch GT 4, which adjusts signal strength depending on the watch’s orientation. I’ve had some issues in the past with slow location locking on HUAWEI watches, but that hasn’t been in evidence on this device. Sunflower GPS is more about maintaining a stable connection with a satellite to ensure location accuracy once a lock is achieved, so it may just be a coincidence that I’ve had speedy location locking so far. Regardless, I haven’t had any issues with the GT 4’s dual-band GNSS being slow to lock on to my location when starting an activity. I haven’t personally noticed the accuracy of location data being any more accurate than in past HUAWEI wearables I’ve tested but I can’t say it’s not doing anything either. Sunflower GPS is only available on the larger 46mm HUAWEI Watch GT 4.

My only real gripe with the HUAWEI Watch GT 4 is its cheap-feeling haptics. I’ve used every generation of GT and don’t ever remember the haptics feeling this rattly. There’s nothing ostensibly “wrong” with the haptics, they just don’t feel very… integrated into the watch. Rather, the feeling (and sound) is more superficial and loose feeling. The best way I can describe it is to say it’s like one of those table buzzers you get at restaurants when it’s time to go collect your food. Given the centrality of haptics to a smartwatch, this is a pretty unfortunate weakness.

At £229/€249, the HUAWEI Watch GT 4 offers a lot of the great fitness tracking HUAWEI wearables are known for along with excellent battery life in an affordable package. It also adds even more new software features and a refreshed UI and exterior design, with styles and straps to suit every taste. Some other watches may have better app support or syncing options and should be considered if you have specific platforms or needs. Non-Huawei phones, iPhones, and Android devices in particular regions will also miss out on certain features, so I’d strongly advise a visit to your local HUAWEI store (or check the returns policy) before pulling the trigger on a purchase.

What are the best HUAWEI Watch GT 4 alternatives?

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

HUAWEI Watch GT 4 specs

HUAWEI Watch GT 4 review: FAQ

Will there be a HUAWEI Watch GT 4 Pro? There should be a HUAWEI Watch GT 4 Pro release sometime in mid-2024. The HUAWEI Watch GT 3 launched in November 2021, followed by the GT 3 Pro in May 2022. Prior to that, there was a year delay between the GT 2 in September 2019 and the GT 2 Pro in September 2020 (most likely delayed due to the pandemic). The Pro version of a GT series watch typically doesn’t add too many new features but comes with premium materials, a design overhaul, and a higher price tag.

Is the HUAWEI Watch GT 4 compatible with iPhone? The HUAWEI Watch GT 4 is compatible with iPhones running iOS 9.0 or later. Not all features are supported on a paired iPhone, however. For example, the ability to remotely trigger the phone’s camera shutter or to SMS messages directly from the watch.

Does the HUAWEI Watch GT 4 work in the USA? Yes, the HUAWEI Watch GT 4 will work fine in the US when paired with a supported phone. Although HUAWEI doesn’t officially sell its watches in the U.S. they can still be bought on Amazon. Just note you’ll be getting an international unit which may have some limitations in the US including access to certain features or settings. These can be easily sidestepped by choosing a different country as your location during setup.

Is the HUAWEI Watch GT 4 compatible with Strava? Yes, the HUAWEI Watch GT 4 syncs natively with Strava and other popular health services. You can connect to supported third-party apps and services in the HUAWEI Health app by visiting your profile>Privacy management>Data sharing and authorization.

Is the HUAWEI Watch GT 4 waterproof? The HUAWEI Watch GT 4 is rated to 5ATM and has an IP68 water-resistance certification. It does not, however, feature a diving or freediving mode but can safely be used for swimming and other water sports.

Can the HUAWEI Watch GT 4 measure blood pressure? No, the HUAWEI Watch GT 4 cannot measure blood pressure. You’re looking for the HUAWEI Watch D which features an inflatable cuff and calibrationless operation.

