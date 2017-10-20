Huawei recently took the wrap off its new Mate 10 lineup. The Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro both feature a dual-camera setup that leverages a 12 MP RGB and a 20 MP monochrome sensor to capture pictures and video. The camera testing and consulting firm DxOMark recently took a look at the Mate 10 Pro and had high praise for its camera.

While DxOMark’s testing process is rather in-depth, it says it takes over 1,500 images and 2 hours of video, it has received criticism for how it scores are weighted. After DxOMark scores each individual category, it applies weight to them and comes up with an overall score. This can be misleading because what’s important to one person, might not rate for someone else. Additionally, DxOMark doesn’t consider some aspects for the final score like wide-angle or monochrome capabilities.

Whenever you try to put a numerical score on something subjective like a picture, there’s always going to be an issue. We encourage you to take the scores with a grain of salt and focus on what the camera produces, rather than the final score.

The highest rated features on the Mate 10 Pro were its ability to preserve detail in low-light situations, good exposure and wide dynamic range, fast and repeatable autofocus, and good bokeh simulation.

On the other side of the coin, DxOMark said that the Mate 10 Pro can sometimes display exposure instabilities when shooting consecutive pictures and artifacts are sometimes visible in shots of the sky.

On the video side of things, the Mate 10 Pro was praised for fast and accurate autofocus, motion reduction, pleasant colors, accurate white balance, good exposure, and low noise levels. DxOMark thought it could improve on its low texture detail, lack of dynamic range in high-contrast situations, and orange color cast in certain situations.

The Huawei Mate 10 received a score of 100 for photos and 91 for video which equals out to a score of 97.

Does this change your perception of Huawei’s phones? Even though its the third largest phone manufacturer, its still far from the most popular here in the United States. Will you consider picking up a Mate 10 or Mate 10 Pro now that you know DxOMark’s opinions? Do those opinions mean anything to you? Let us know down in the comments.