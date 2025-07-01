Here's how to watch the Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 launch live

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 3, with its new Glyph Matrix system, is launching in London today.

The company will also unveil its first wireless headphones — the Nothing Headphone 1 — at the event.

You can watch Nothing’s launch event live through the YouTube link embedded below.

The hype train is finally coming to a halt as Nothing gets ready to launch its new flagship, the Nothing Phone 3, at an event in London today. Android Authority will bring you all the action from the ground, but you also have the opportunity to watch Nothing’s launch live as it unfolds at 6 PM BST (1 PM ET).

What can you expect from Nothing Phone 3?

Android Headlines

A lot of information has leaked about the Nothing Phone 3, including its design, which remained elusive for a long time. Still, we’re not sure if the leaks will really pan out, especially the design leak, which Nothing’s fan machine online is trying to prove is fake. What we do know from the horse’s mouth is that the Nothing Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and debut a new Glyph Matrix lighting system at the back.

Nothing has also confirmed a 50MP periscope shooter on the phone, with two more 50MP cameras expected to complete the rear photography setup. Elsewhere, the device is rumored to get a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display, a 5,150mAh battery, 100W wired charging (we have our doubts about that one), and Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15.

What we know about the Nothing Headphone 1

Nothing’s first wireless headphones are not as much of a mystery as its flagship phone. Headphone 1 has been spotted at events organized by the company, so we’re now very familiar with its unique, retro-futuristic transparent design.

Headphone 1 has been designed in collaboration with British high-end audio manufacturer KEF. Specs for the headphones also recently leaked, all but confirming that the device will get Clear Voice technology, On-Head Detection, and support for Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. The headphones are expected to weigh 329g, feature 40mm dynamic drivers, 80 hours of battery life without Active Noise Cancelation.

As for the price, the Nothing Headphone 1 is expected to cost around $300 in the US, making it cheaper than what the likes of Sony, Bose, and Apple have to offer in their flagship lineup.

How to watch the Nothing Phone 3 launch live?

Nothing has shared the above YouTube streaming link for its launch event. You can tune in at 6 PM BST (1 PM ET) to catch the event live. Nothing is expected to make both the Phone 3 and Headphone 1 available in the US, so watch out for those availability details. If you miss the event, don’t worry. We’ll bring you everything there is to know about the new Nothing devices right here on Android Authority.