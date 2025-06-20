Nothing Headphone 1 images leak, showing a retro-futuristic cassette-inspired look

TL;DR Renders and real-world images of the apparent Nothing Headphone 1 have appeared online.

The pictures show a pair of headphones with a transparent design and a curious shape.

Nothing is gearing up to launch its first pair of over-ear headphones on July 1, called the Nothing Headphone 1. The company has kept this design firmly under wraps, but it looks like two sources have given us our first look.

The Equal Leaks Telegram account posted three apparent Nothing Headphone 1 renders today. These images show a rather peculiar pair of headphones, featuring a two-step design of sorts. The pictures show a rectangular-shaped base with rounded corners. Meanwhile, a transparent oval island atop the base connects to the headband. This island also seems reminiscent of a cassette tape.

Want a real-world look at the new headphones? Well, the Nothing Fan Club Instagram account has just posted five images purportedly showing the Nothing Headphone 1. You can view these pictures below.

These real-world images also feature “sound by KEF” on one of the headphones. KEF is an audio brand that specializes in speakers but also dabbles in headphones. In fact, the two companies actually announced a partnership last month, while also confirming that several “acoustically co-developed products” were in the pipeline. It seems like the Headphone 1 could be the first product as part of this tie-up, then.

We’d caution you to take these leaks with a major helping of salt, though, as we’re not familiar with these sources at all. Nevertheless, if this design is confirmed, the Nothing Headphone 1 would certainly stand out from other headphones on the market.

This isn’t the only leak we’ve seen regarding Nothing’s headphones. A trusted outlet reported earlier this week that the Nothing Headphone 1 will cost $309 in the US, €299 in Europe, and £299 in the UK.

