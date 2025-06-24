Here how the Nothing Phone 3's new Glyph Matrix will work

Nothing

TL;DR Nothing’s new Glyph Matrix is a compact, programmable system replacing the original Glyph Interface on the upcoming Phone 3.

The micro-LED cluster enables new features like custom animations, symbols, and reactive lighting while maintaining app-based notifications.

Nothing says the design change allowed it to reclaim internal space and enhance the Phone 3’s visual identity with a smaller, circular layout.

Nothing has revealed how its new Glyph Matrix system will work on the Nothing Phone 3. In an interview with Design Milk, the company’s design chief shed more light on the new system replacing the Glyph Interface on Nothing’s upcoming “flagship,” and how it’ll be more compact, programmable, and expressive in nature.

Nothing’s transparent design language and signature Glyph Interface have been central to its smartphones from the beginning. So, when the company announced it would be moving away from the familiar LED light strips seen on previous models, it came as a surprise. Since then, Nothing has confirmed that Glyph Matrix represents the next evolution in its phone design, at least for the upcoming Phone 3.

The company has now revealed that the Glyph Matrix consists of a dense cluster of micro-LEDs, located on the top right corner of the Nothing Phone 3.

The new Glyph Matrix will be capable of displaying symbols, custom animations, and reactive lighting.

“The Glyph Matrix carries that vision forward but in a more expressive and intentional way. Instead of predefined light strips, we now have a dense field of programmable micro-LEDs, a canvas for real-time, glanceable communication that feels alive, playful, and deeply personal,” Adam Bates, Head of Design at Nothing, explained in an interview with Design Milk.

Damien Wilde / Android Authority Nothing Phone 2

The new Glyph Matrix will be capable of displaying symbols, custom animations, and reactive lighting based on sound or user interactions. Despite the new format, users will still be able to assign lighting effects to different apps and notifications, just like with the original Glyph Interface.

“These features transform the back of the device into an expressive, functional surface, something that doesn’t just alert you, but communicates with you,” Bates said.

The transition to Glyph Matrix wasn’t merely a stylistic change. Nothing told Design Milk that by removing the more expansive Glyph Interface, the company was able to reclaim valuable space inside the phone.

“By condensing the system into a matrix, we freed up space inside the phone while enabling a much higher degree of programmability. The compact circular format also gave us a striking visual identity that’s immediately recognizable and unmistakably Nothing,” Bates said.

What do you think of the new Glyph Matrix on the Nothing Phone 3? Let us know in the comments below.