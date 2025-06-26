Check out these Nothing Phone 3 renders showing off its black and white colorways

TL;DR New renders of the Nothing Phone 3 have leaked.

The device is said to be available in black and white.

The launch of the Nothing Phone 3 is just around the corner. While Nothing has shared teasers leading up to the event, that hasn’t stopped leaks from rolling in. The latest leak provides some high-quality renders of the company’s next flagship phone.

We have a gallery of fresh Nothing Phone 3 renders to check out, courtesy of Android Headlines. The handset is said to be available in black and white colorways, which you can see in the images below. You may also notice that these renders include the new Glyph Matrix, which has replaced the Glyph interface.

The Phone 3 is expected to have an unusual rear camera setup, with the top camera misaligned with the cameras below it. Nothing confirmed today that one of these cameras is a 50MP telephoto camera. The company also shared the image below, which looks slightly different than these renders. Nothing has not confirmed the other two cameras, but it’s rumored that both are 50MP as well.

The Phone 3 is scheduled to launch on July 1, along with the Headphone 1. Rumors suggest that the Phone 3 will start at $800, while the Headphone 1 is expected to carry a price tag of $309 in the US.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.