Hate the leaked Nothing Phone 3 design? These new leaks are bad news for you

TL;DR New leaked images add weight to the previously leaked renders of the Nothing Headphone 1 and Nothing Phone 3.

In these leaked images, the Nothing Headphone 1 appears once again with its retro-futuristic cassette-inspired look.

Meanwhile, the images for the Nothing Phone 3 indicate we might have to make our peace with the asymmetric and misaligned rear camera setup and the busy back panel.

Nothing is set to launch the Nothing Phone 3 and the Nothing Headphone 1 tomorrow, July 1. Ahead of the launch, more leaks have emerged, showing off marketing renders, but more importantly, confirming that the previously leaked Phone 3 renders might just have been on point.

Reddit user _nilkin_ has shared an image of the Nothing Phone 3 and the Nothing Headphone 1. This appears to be a photo taken of the headphones’ feature sheet, and in it, we can spot both the headphones and the Phone 3.

The leaked promo content mentions a few Nothing Headphone 1 features: Clear Voice technology, On Head Detection, and support for both Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

X user @007_mrnitin has shared a better look at the Phone 3 and Headphone 1 combo:

In the image above, you can notice the periscope zoom camera that Nothing has already confirmed for the Phone 3. Perhaps a bit of a stretch, but there also appears to be a semicircle-shaped LED strip between the periscope zoom camera and the Glyph Matrix module, unless I am over-reading the design element.

These images corroborate that at least one set of previously leaked renders for the Phone 3 could be correct. The first set of leaked Phone 3 renders are looking more and more likely to be incorrect — those may very well be for a Phone 3a prototype instead. Because of the bamboozle, Nothing fans have treated the new renders skeptically too (as one should with all leaks), with many deeming the off-centered camera design “fake,” especially since the new renders did not include a periscope zoom lens (characterized by its rectangular camera lens opening).

Note that these leaked images still aren’t a confirmation from the company, so you should continue treating them with skepticism. You won’t have to hold your breath for too long, though, as we’ll learn everything straight from the horse’s mouth tomorrow.

