Nothing Headphone 1 price leaks, and it's cheaper than Apple, Sony's best

TL;DR Pricing for the Nothing Headphone 1 has apparently been posted online.

The new pair of headphones will reportedly start at $309 in the US, €299 in Europe, and £299 in the UK.

This means it’ll be cheaper than Apple and Sony’s top-tier headphones.

Nothing has already confirmed that it will launch its first pair of over-ear headphones, dubbed the Nothing Headphone 1. Now, it looks like we’ve got leaked pricing for the new audio product.

Dealabs reports that the Nothing Headphone 1 will start at €299 in Europe, £299 in the UK, and $309 in the US. Europe and the UK are also tipped to get black or white color options, while the US is said to get grey or black colors.

This leak suggests that we’re definitely not looking at a budget-tier product. However, it would be cheaper than the Apple AirPods Max ($549) and the Sony XM6 headphones ($450) were at launch.

The Nothing Headphone 1 will launch alongside the Nothing Phone 3 on July 1. There’s no word on specs just yet, but we’re expecting features like active noise cancelation, fast charging support, and Fast Pair capabilities.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.