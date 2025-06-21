Nothing Phone 3 specs leak: Big upgrades incoming despite sub-flagship chip

Nothing on X

TL;DR Specs of the Nothing Phone 3 have leaked.

The phone could get a serious upgrade when it comes to battery life, charging speeds, and camera performance.

The source of the leak is not very well known, but they seem to have a decent track record.

The Nothing Phone 3 is right around the corner, and a fresh leak suggests it could offer a solid flagship experience, even though the company has confirmed it won’t use the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. While the leak appears credible, it’s worth noting that we haven’t previously covered many leaks from this particular source, so take this information with a grain of salt.

According to Gadget Bits on X, the Nothing Phone 3 will feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display, an upgrade over the Nothing Phone 2’s 1080p screen and the 3a Pro’s slightly larger but lower resolution panel. That means the Nothing Phone 3 could deliver sharp visuals and a flagship-grade dynamic refresh rate.

Camera specs also look robust. As per the leak, the Nothing Phone 3 could come with a triple 50MP setup, including a main lens, ultrawide lens, and a 3x periscope telephoto shooter. That’s a big leap from the dual-camera setup on the Phone 2, but closer to the camera setup of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which also features 50MP main and periscope cameras, but an 8MP ultrawide shooter. The purported 50MP selfie camera on the Phone 3 is another nice touch, beating the 32MP front shooter on the Phone 2.

Gadget Bits/X

The battery also seems to be getting a boost, with a rumored 5,150mAh capacity. But the real standout is the 100W wired charging, which, if the leak is accurate, would be a huge jump from the 45W speed on the Phone 2 and 50W on the 3a Pro. Wireless and reverse wireless charging are still present, as per the leak, along with eSIM and NFC support.

Elsewhere, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to ship with Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, and we already know that the company is upping its software support promise to five years of Android updates and seven years of security updates, outpacing the Phone 2’s support window.

Even without the absolute latest chipset, the Nothing Phone 3 is shaping up to be a solid all-rounder. With upgrades to the display, cameras, charging speeds, and software support, it could be the most impressive Nothing phone to date. However, the company is replacing its signature Glyph Interface with a new Glyph Matrix system, a change that might not sit well with all fans. The phone is set to launch on July 1.